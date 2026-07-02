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Wow!

For Lakers fans who thought Rob Pelinka wasn’t proactive enough, Wednesday was quite the answer. The man showed he can pull off deals, and he can do it in a hurry.

After a quiet Day 1 of free agency, when LeBron James’ departure dominated the headlines, Pelinka shocked the NBA by completing four deals in a 30-minute span on Wednesday’s second day of free agency.

Those 30 minutes will define the Luka Dončić era in purple and gold. Four deals, one franchise-altering investment in Walker Kessler, and a clear declaration of where the Lakers believe their future lies. Whether you see it as a bold investment or a massive gamble probably depends on whether you're an optimist or a pessimist. Only time will tell whether Pelinka's bet proves visionary or reckless.

There are so many moving pieces to process here. Each of the four new Lakers deserves an individual scouting deep dive, and each investment comes with its own set of questions. We'll have plenty of time to do that over the coming days.

Today, I want to zoom out and look at the bigger picture: my first impressions of what these moves mean collectively, the new direction they reveal, and, perhaps most importantly, the vision behind this dramatic transformation of the roster.

Today’s highlights:

All-in on the Dončić-Reaves-Kessler core Deciphering the key elements of the Lakers' new vision The gaps are clear. Will more moves follow?

1-All-in on the Dončić-Reaves-Kessler core

Ever since Nico Harrison sent Luka Dončić to Los Angeles in February 2025, one of my biggest gripes with the Lakers has been the lack of clarity. There was no obvious long-term core, no clear direction, and no real sense of what the roster was ultimately being built to become.

That clarity finally arrived yesterday.

With major commitments to Austin Reaves earlier this summer and Kessler on Wednesday, the Lakers now have a defined three-man core. Dončić, Reaves, and Kessler are the backbone of the franchise, a much needed starting point, before you can begin refining the roster around the margins.

A team that just navigated a gap year with every key player except Dončić on an expiring contract now has its core locked in for at least the next three seasons (assuming Dončić exercises his 2028-29 player option), with five players under contract for four years. That should provide the stability, and eventually, the continuity every contender needs and, perhaps more importantly, an outline of the Lakers' long-term vision.

Source: spotrac

Now comes the much more difficult discussion: whether the vision itself, the belief in this core, the new supporting cast, and the price the Lakers paid to assemble it will ultimately prove to be the right one.

The price the Lakers paid for Kessler was a steep one: unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round swap rights in 2028 and 2030. It is comparable to, and in some cases exceeds, what other teams paid this summer for established stars like Jaylen Brown, LaMelo Ball, and Kawhi Leonard.

At the same time, there is a perfectly valid counterargument. If Kessler was the franchise center Dončić wanted so badly, and from the people I’ve spoken to I can confirm he pushed hard for this move, then perhaps that was simply the cost of doing business. If Kessler becomes the long-term defensive anchor the Lakers believe he can be, and this core grows into a perennial contender, two future first-round picks and a pair of swaps may ultimately prove to be a reasonable price to pay.