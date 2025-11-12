digginbasketball

digginbasketball

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis Stephan's avatar
Curtis Stephan
6h

Also, Dumont needs to call Dirk and try to rebuild that relationship. if Dirk and maybe Cubes were on the GM search team it might accelerate the healing process.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Iztok Franko
Susan C. Crawford's avatar
Susan C. Crawford
4h

Appreciate your weighing in on what will be for decades the NBA's most shocking cautionary tale. Yes, let the healing begin. This former Mavericks fan is ready to fan once again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Iztok Franko
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iztok Franko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture