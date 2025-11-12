Photo by Sam Hodde / Getty Images

On February 2, when the news of the biggest and most surprising trade in NBA history reached my home in Ljubljana, Slovenia, I wrote that this move would always be remembered as The Nico Harrison Trade.

‘This is the ultimate bet. The biggest gamble we’ve ever seen. And Harrison will always be remembered for it.’ - digginbasketball, The Nico Harrison Trade

Yesterday, after nine months of agony and fan revolt, after only 14 games of Anthony Davis in a Mavericks jersey, Nico Harrison’s bold all-in move came up bust.

My first reaction to the news of Harrison’s firing was the same as most of the fan base in Dallas — relief. Hopefully, it’s the first step in a much-needed fresh start for the Mavericks. This great city and great fan base deserve it.

In my day-after reaction to the Nico Harrison Trade back in February, I borrowed the phrase Ego is the Enemy from the popular stoic author Ryan Holiday. Much has already been written about Harrison, his tenure, his mistakes, and his wrongdoings, and I don’t want to dwell on the past anymore.

Ego was his enemy, and ego was his downfall.

The key question now is what’s next for a franchise that’s gone from being one of the best stories in basketball, from a surprising NBA Finals appearance, from a team led by a superstar adored by its fan base, to a horror story in just a couple of months.

Will ego remain the enemy of change?

Yes, Harrison is gone, and while he might have been the main architect behind the trade and many of the changes that happened within the Mavericks organization over the last couple of years, he wasn’t the only one complicit in the process.

All eyes will now be on Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, whose public actions so far have shown the same patterns of ego-driven decision-making. There’s no doubt that trading a superstar of Luka Dončić’s caliber doesn’t happen without full ownership alignment, no matter how little they might know about basketball. The actions and statements Patrick Dumont made after the trade showed not only ignorance of how the NBA operates, of the Mavericks’ history, and of the team’s own fan base, but also a classic case of new-owner syndrome — stepping into a new situation and forcing your own imprint because you think you know better. All Dumont had to do was look at how mightily Matt Ishbia fell into that same trap just a couple of months before him.

Instead, he doubled down, and like Harrison, thought that running a basketball team is the same as running a Fortune 500 corporation, an emotionless business operation where the emperor in the corner office, who never steps on the court or dribbles a ball, matters more than the gladiators adored by millions of fans worldwide. The last nine months have been a rude awakening for Dumont, showing that running a sports franchise requires passion, empathy, and above all, a foundation built on mutual trust and, in the best cases, loyalty.

If you look at it as a one-way transaction, loyalty can fade away.

Firing Harrison so soon after the trade, and after declaring “In Nico, we trust,” was admitting your own mistake, no matter how much the organization wants to distance itself from it. This is the part where my fear lies, whether the costly lesson will inspire a significant shift in the Mavericks’ future modus operandi.

I’ve read Dumont’s letter to Dallas fans after firing Harrison several times, and as much as I try, I just don’t see much accountability in it. Despite the word being used, it feels more like another attempt to distance the organization from the unnamed “difficult events” — phrased as if they were an unavoidable natural disaster rather than an admission of a self-inflicted one.

What’s next? The path towards healing

The next step is to set ego aside and admit that the decision-making process must be trusted to capable people. During Harrison’s tenure, many well-respected figures across the organization left or were pushed aside. Those holes now need to be filled again, and especially in basketball operations, the responsibility should be entrusted to leaders of strong character and a proven track record. I’m not pretentious enough to call myself an expert or claim to know the full landscape of basketball decision-makers, but going for a proven name — someone the people I trust speak highly of, like Dennis Lindsey — could be the right move.

Whoever is chosen will have to be empowered to make decisions, and to make them fast. The “Win Now” posters should be taken down from the walls of Harrison’s office, and the Mavericks should fully commit to a rebuild, a fresh start built around Cooper Flagg. I don’t think this organization can afford another gamble — a high-risk, one-to-two-year window built on the hope that Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis would be healthy at the same time. The risk of jeopardizing the development of your franchise cornerstone for the next decade isn’t worth it. Which means that everyone but Flagg, as much as it hurts me to admit it, even Dereck Lively II, should be on the table during the rebuild.

The idea of a rebuild brings me to another ego involved in this situation, Jason Kidd. Kidd is another figure in this play who has taken on the role of a bystander “hit by difficult events,” rather than someone willing to take any accountability for playing a part in them. But more than the role he played in creating the current situation, I’m skeptical of his desire to be a long-term head coach on a rebuilding team. That shouldn’t be an unreasonable position for someone who has already made it to the Conference and NBA Finals and built his career around win-now aspirations. Kidd being at the center of several coaching rumors over the summer, and now reports of him possibly moving to the front office mentioned by both Zach Lowe and Chris Mannix, doesn’t give me much reassurance that coaching the Dallas Mavericks is his only long-term goal.

But again, the decision of if and how to rebuild, who to trust with the process, and choosing the right coach are now the responsibility of ownership. There is no Nico Harrison anymore for fans to call for his firing. The owners need to show they’ve learned from their mistakes. They need to show they understand that fans matter — because it’s the fans who held them accountable and reminded them what sports, what basketball in the city of Dallas, is truly about. Show that you understand what legends like Dirk meant to this franchise. And eventually, recognize that Luka Dončić was one of them, no matter how difficult it may be to say his name right now. Let the healing begin.