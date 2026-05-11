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The Lakers are down 3-0 and facing the Thunder tonight. At this point, an upset and turnaround in this series would probably qualify as one of the biggest surprises in sports history.

So honestly, the focus has already shifted a bit.

More than anything, I want to see some positive signs from the players that are supposed to be part of the future around Luka Dončić. Even if the season ends tonight, ending it with some encouraging performances would matter.

And no player fits that conversation more than Austin Reaves.

Maybe no player on the roster is more divisive among the fanbase right now either.

Reaves rushed back from an oblique injury to help the team in the playoffs, but the postseason has been very up and down. At times he has looked overwhelmed being thrown into the fire against arguably the best collection of perimeter defenders in the NBA. After another rough Game 3, the questions returned immediately:

Is Reaves really a long-term building block?

And is he truly the right fit next to Luka?

Fair questions.

But while doing a deeper dive into some playoff data, I found one stat trend that should probably make Lakers fans feel at least a little better about the situation.

So I decided to dedicate this short Stats With Context post to it.

The importance of paint pressure and drives in the playoffs

Chart context: Before I get to Reaves, I want to share how I even arrived at this thought process and little data exercise during the playoffs.

Watching the other series, especially in the West, one trend keeps jumping out. And honestly, it is something I want to dig into much deeper again this offseason in my NBA Trends series.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder apply relentless pressure not only on defense, but also on the other end through constant drives and paint attacks.

It is wave after wave of pressure, especially in early offense and transition. You constantly see players like Deni Avdija, Dylan Harper, Ajay Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, Cade Cunningham, and Ayo Dosunmu put their head down and just straight-line attack the paint. The speed and athleticism difference was glaring, especially when comparing it to a team like the Lakers, who started the playoffs without their two main ball-handlers and driving forces (pun intended).

If you look at my chart above, you can see that the teams I mentioned, the epitome of aggressive young squads, the Thunder, Spurs, and Timberwolves, lead the playoffs in drive volume (drives per 100 possessions more specifically), while the Lakers are second to last, only above the Nuggets. Again, the Lakers played the entire postseason without their top driver, Dončić, while Reaves, who was second on the team in drives during the regular season, missed 4 of the 9 playoff games.

Is Austin Reaves the most efficient high-volume driver in the playoffs?

Chart context: When I dug deeper, moving from team-level to player-level drive data, the fact that Reaves popped up at the top in both drive volume and efficiency, despite all the struggles, genuinely surprised me. Especially the efficiency jumps out. You can see Reaves up there in my chart with Anthony Edwards, whose per-100-possession drive volume is much lower, with the two almost in a category of their own when it comes to points-per-chance efficiency (you can also see the sizable efficiency gap on drives between Reaves and the Lakers’ other two Lakers’ ball-handlers, Marcus Smart and LeBron James).

Among players with at least 70 drives, Anthony Edwards leads the playoffs at 1.304 points per chance, while Austin Reaves is second at 1.275. Ajay Mitchell, another dynamic guard who has been giving the Los Angeles Lakers big problems with his paint attacks, is third at 1.129. And if we narrow it even further to drives that resulted in a ball-in-the-paint touch, Reaves becomes even more impressive. Among all players with at least 50 such drives, he ranks as the most efficient in the playoffs.

Now, there is a caveat here: the sample size is still fairly small. Reaves has 73 total drives, with 67 of those resulting in a ball touch in the paint, so the efficiency numbers are naturally skewed more than usual by shot-making variance and other small-sample factors. But there is also the other side of the coin. Reaves is doing this against two elite defenses, and especially against the Thunder, where Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace are hounding him on the perimeter while Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren wait in the paint. That is a difficult defense for any ball-handler to crack.

Reaves’ issue has been the turnovers. He ranks 9th among players meeting the 70-drive criteria in turnover rate per direct drive at 9.4%. That number is actually fairly close to players like De’Aaron Fox (8.9%) and Cade Cunningham (8.2%), but almost twice as high as the aforementioned Ajay Mitchell, who sits at just 4.7%.

Still, the Lakers offense, which has struggled to consistently create quality looks against the juggernaut Thunder defense, has looked at its best when Reaves attacks downhill and gets deep into the paint. And despite all the struggles, he has still managed to do that fairly consistently, which in my opinion is a significant positive considering the context: an elite defense and a player coming back from injury. The video below is a good example of what I mean.

The drive game is not everything, and Reaves’ biggest problems in the playoffs have come in other areas of his game. He has struggled shooting the ball. Reaves is just 7-for-36 (19%) on shots outside the paint during the playoffs. Not having rhythm and not being able to consistently punish drop defenses with his off-the-dribble pull-up game has clearly impacted how teams defend him. Which honestly makes the driving numbers even more impressive.

The other problematic area, and in my view the most complicated one to figure out in the context of his fit with Dončić, is the defense. With teams putting so much pressure on the paint through drives, it becomes even more important for guards to at least provide some resistance at the point of attack and not become constant liabilities against downhill attacks. And frankly, Reaves, especially in Game 3, struggled badly to do that against Ajay Mitchell. Context matters here as well. The Lakers defensive focus has very clearly been centered around slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander, while their approach against Mitchell has been far less aggressive. Pairing Reaves with another defensive target like Luke Kennard also does not help. Still, with some of Dončić’s own defensive limitations, it is fair to wonder how a Luka-Reaves backcourt can consistently provide enough resistance against the wave of athletic young guards and wings we are seeing relentlessly attack the paint throughout these playoffs.

The Lakers will clearly have to find more athleticism and speed around Dončić this offseason if they want to keep up with where the Western Conference is heading. However, Reaves continuing to generate elite paint pressure against this level of playoff defense is not something the Lakers, or their fans, should dismiss lightly. Players who can consistently bend playoff defenses remain one of the hardest archetypes to find in basketball.