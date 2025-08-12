Photo by Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

After watching Luka Dončić in person play his first game after a three-month break, and taking an awesome short trip to Palermo, Italy, with NBA Insider extraordinaire Marc Stein, I’m back (and motivated by Marc) with another rankings article. In Palermo, we watched his Manchester City Blues beat the home team in their final tune-up before the Premier League kicks off this weekend. One of the many things Marc and I talked about on the trip was how to strike the right balance between frequency of content and doing meaningful work.

Marc Stein, my pal Miha (who you might remember from the EuroBasket series ), and me outside Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo

For me, the biggest challenge with this Substack has been carving out enough time for deeper analysis and learning, while still delivering content at least weekly in the offseason. That’s why some weeks you’ll see one longer, more in-depth analysis piece (like this 3,500-word banger today) instead of multiple shorter ones. And while EuroBasket campaigns are now underway, I’m going to keep pushing ahead with our offseason work and data-driven NBA analysis.

So, today we continue our rankings in the West. After ranking the best centers and breaking down how contenders are built in terms of offensive archetypes, it’s time to turn our attention to the best perimeter defenders. The idea came from a trend I identified earlier this summer in our NBA Trends Series: the rise of aggressiveness on the perimeter. It’s also a glaring need for two teams I’ve covered in detail, the Lakers and the Mavericks.

With the Lakers adding Marcus Smart this offseason (you can find my Marcus Smart deep-dive here), I wanted to see exactly where he stacks up in the hierarchy of the top perimeter defenders in the West. I hope you enjoy these ranking exercises. For me, evaluating different areas has already given me a much better perspective on who the real contenders in the West will be next season.

Breakdown highlights

Methodology: evaluating defense and how this works Eye test vs. advanced stats, and why I ended up with tiers Tier 1: The elite Tier 2: Still All-Defense-level disruptors Tier 3: Good defenders but with limitations

1-Methodology: evaluating defense and how this works

Before we get to the rankings, let me first explain my thought process behind them. When I say “best perimeter defenders,” I’m combining two primary defensive roles: point-of-attack defenders and wing stoppers. These are the two roles bball-index uses for primary perimeter defenders, and I relied heavily on their data for this piece.

I only considered defenders who consistently play one of these roles. That means leaving out players like Kawhi Leonard, who at this stage of his career operates more as a helper and no longer takes the toughest defensive assignments night after night. It also means leaving out talented defenders such as Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, and Aaron Gordon. All three were heavily considered, but other players on their teams carry the heavier load against the opponent’s best perimeter scorers.

Beyond defensive role, I also looked at defensive scope, meaning the player’s minutes and role on the team. Starters logging extended minutes get the nod over low-minutes, off-the-bench defensive specialists. Like in my top centers ranking, rookies were not included.

My evaluation was three-fold: my own observations from watching NBA games, feedback from a couple of trusted people who watch the league in detail, and an extensive set of data and advanced metrics. I looked at Cleaning the Glass defensive metrics like steal and block rates, on/off splits, and defensive impact in advanced all-in-one stats such as EPM, DARKO, and LEBRON (part of bball-index). I also used bball-index’s other metrics, including defensive playmaking, matchup difficulty, and more, extensively.

2–Eye test vs. advanced stats, and why I ended up with tiers

For starters, evaluating defense through data or film is much harder than evaluating offense. Defense is far more dependent on context and scheme, and off-ball activity is much harder to assess without knowing the details behind it. When I began this exercise, I had Lu Dort at the top of my list after watching how disruptive he was bullying opposing primary ball-handlers last season and throughout the playoffs. Dillon Brooks is another player in that same archetype. But their advanced stats don’t pop the way they do for players like Alex Caruso or Amen Thompson.

That led to my main takeaway from this process: I was overvaluing great one-on-one defenders compared to more well-rounded players. Some defenders might not look as disruptive when guarding the ball, but their off-ball defensive playmaking, help defense, and rebounding create an even bigger impact. Bball-index’s defensive playmaking metric, which combines steals, blocks, deflections, and offensive fouls drawn, is where the fast, lengthy, athletic defenders who can both hold their own one-on-one and disrupt as team defenders really stand out. The chart below shows a clear correlation between defensive playmaking and overall defensive impact, as illustrated by the D-LEBRON metric.

Defensive playmaking vs. D-LEBRON, 2023-2025 (source: bball-index)

Because evaluating defense is so complex, I decided to rank players in tiers. The order within each tier reflects how I would rank them if I had to go strictly by numbers, but you could easily reorder them based on roster-building preferences or specific team needs.

3-Tier 1: The elite

Amen Thompson

There was a lot of back and forth in this exercise, but in the end I landed on the 22-year-old athletic freak of nature as the top defender on my list. It’s a wild thing to say about a player who just finished his sophomore season, and even scarier when you think about his future potential. Thompson is so clearly disruptive as both an on-ball and off-ball defender, and he’s not only the most athletic player on this list but arguably in the entire NBA. He creates havoc as a defensive playmaker with his length and athleticism, and on top of that makes an impact as a secondary rim protector and rebounder — something very few players in these rankings can match. His impact jumps out in advanced stats as well, ranking at the top in most advanced metrics right next to Alex Caruso. And he’s doing it in an extended role, logging more than 30 minutes per game in both the regular season and playoffs. That role will only expand with Dillon Brooks now in Phoenix.

Alex Caruso

Caruso could, and maybe should, be at the top of this list if not for his durability concerns. He averaged only 19 minutes per game in the regular season and 24 minutes in the playoffs in an off-the-bench role. Outside of that limitation, his advanced numbers jump off the chart. He ranks at the top in almost every advanced defensive metric, and prime Jrue Holiday is the only perimeter defender who stands out as much as Caruso in defensive on/off splits. The impact is clear: every team defense becomes significantly better when he is on the floor.

Alex Caruso on/off splits (source: Cleaning the Glass)

If he was still doubted by some before, his playoff performance should cement Caruso’s position as the best non-big defensive playmaker of his generation.

Luguentz Dort

As mentioned, I initially had Dort ranked number one before digging deeper into the advanced numbers. His aggressiveness and the constant pressure he puts on opposing ball-handlers — and their screening partners — is unmatched. If you’re not a Thunder fan, you probably hate his flopping antics, but there’s no denying that drawing fouls while relentlessly fighting over screens is a big part of what sets his defensive playmaking apart.

However, his advanced defensive metrics are not as strong as those of Thompson or Caruso. Dort’s strength makes him an intimidating one-on-one defender, but he doesn’t have the length, speed, or athleticism of most of the wing defenders in these rankings. That shows up in his off-ball and rebounding defensive numbers, where he’s less impactful compared to the top names on this list.