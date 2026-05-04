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The Lakers surprised everyone and every prediction by beating the Rockets in the first round. They did it without Luka Dončić for the entire series, and with Austin Reaves missing four of the six games.

It was one of the better feel-good stories of the opening round. Hustle, collective spirit, veteran leadership. And like I wrote after the clinching Game 6, it should be appreciated and seen as a success no matter what comes next.

Because what comes next is the toughest test imaginable. The reigning champions. The best team in the league. And by advanced metrics, a historically dominant team, matched only by the 1995–96 and 1996–97 Bulls and the 2015–17 Warriors.

The Thunder are such a juggernaut, especially on the defensive end, that they almost exist in a league of their own. Pair that with the most efficient shotmaker in the NBA right now, and likely two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and this did not feel like a classic series preview.

If we are being realistic, the Lakers should have no chance to hang with this team. Especially still without Dončić, who, based on the latest updates, remains on a slow recovery path and is expected to miss at least the start of the series.

So instead of a typical preview, I tried to approach this differently. Are there any cracks in this Thunder team? How do you beat a team that won 64 and 68 games in back-to-back seasons, swept the Suns in round one, and has not lost a game with Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup since March 25.

I dug into the data and collected feedback from some of the sharpest NBA observers to see if there is any blueprint, even a low-chance one, to beating them.

Today’s highlights:

The numbers behind beating OKC Lakers track record and the formula behind their last success Can the model translate into a Lakers-specific game plan?

1-The numbers behind beating OKC

To crack the OKC code, I first looked at the profile of their losses this season. The sample is small to begin with. They lost only 18 of 82 games. I narrowed it down even further to 12, since 6 of those losses came without Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. OKC went just 8–6 in games without the MVP, and no matter how great their defense is, he is the unsolvable piece that defines their offense. So the focus here is on the 12 losses where their best player was on the floor.

Below is a breakdown of those 12 OKC defeats, highlighting the key patterns that stood out.