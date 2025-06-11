Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

The Lakers’ season and Luka Dončić’s first run in Los Angeles ended with a quick and disappointing first-round exit. Following most of his team’s past failures, Dončić becomes the main talking point. In these moments, two familiar concerns return to the spotlight: conditioning and defense. Just like after the Mavericks' Finals loss to the Celtics, both were again at the center of the conversation following the Lakers' defeat against the Timberwolves.

Defense wins championships was the mantra Nico Harrison used to justify moving on from Dončić, and the loudest voices were quick to use his first playoff defeat as a Laker to argue Harrison was right. One of the best defenders in league history, and one of your writer’s favorite players, Gary Payton, questioned Dončić’s will to defend. Robert Horry, seven-time NBA champion and Lakers analyst, echoed the same concerns.

There is no doubt that some, or on some occasions even a lot, of the criticism is valid. After the Wolves loss, I wrote that Dončić had a rough series defensively. But like most aspects of his game, the conversation around Luka’s defense is polarizing. The things he does well and the things he struggles with are both so visible, and often magnified. Too often, they are also discussed in a vacuum, without considering the full context. In this series, that meant playing 42 minutes a night, carrying the burden of scoring 30-plus points, while trying to stay in front of one of the league’s most explosive guards in a switch-everything scheme without any rim protection behind him.

Context aside, whether the Lakers can build a competent defense that is good enough to contend for a title around Dončić will be one of the main questions heading into next season, and for the rest of his tenure in Los Angeles. As someone who has followed his career since his Madrid days and watched the answer evolve from "no chance" to "top-10 defense all of a sudden" during his six and a half seasons in Dallas, I can say there is now a large sample of evidence showing what works and what doesn’t. In this deep dive, I’ll try to highlight that evolution chronologically, along with some key takeaways that should shape how the Lakers approach this offseason and the future roster around Dončić.

Today’s highlights:

Let's talk talent. Defensive talent. 📊 Chronological look at past Dončić's teams: what did we learn? Signs of Dončić’s growth on defense? Next step for Dončić and the Lakers

1-Let's talk talent. Defensive talent. 📊

Before we get into any in-depth talk about building a good defense around Dončić, let me start with a simple fact I’ve been repeating into the void for a while. Since Dončić was drafted in 2018, he has yet to play alongside an elite, All-Defense level defender. Not one. In fact, if we look at All-Defense voting, none of his teammates have ever come even remotely close.

As you’ll see in the chart below, Dorian Finney-Smith received 7 points in 2022, which represented just 4 percent of the total available votes. For context, any share below 10 to 15 percent typically reflects a few homer beat writer votes rather than serious consideration.

Now, if we look at the past champions, every title winner since 2008 — except for Denver in 2023 and Cleveland in 2016 — has featured at least one All-Defense selection. The only time the Mavericks won the title was with Tyson Chandler as the defensive backbone. Kobe Bryant and Anthony Davis were both selected to All-Defense First Teams when the Lakers won their titles in 2009, 2010, and 2020. Recent winners like the Celtics, Warriors, Bucks, and this year’s favorites, the Thunder, have all been built on elite defensive talent.

The only time Dončić was surrounded by defenders with the potential to eventually make noise in All-Defense conversations came in the 2023-24 season, when Dallas made its run to the Finals. And even though that team featured some very good and athletic defenders — like rookie big man Dereck Lively II, Derrick Jones Jr., and P.J. Washington — none of them were considered a top-three or top-four defender at their position (though I do believe Lively has the potential to become one).

2 - Chronological look at past Dončić's teams: what did we learn?

If you look at Dončić’s teams and their defensive rankings over the years, you’ll mostly find below-average defenses with one clear exception. Since his rookie season in 2019, his teams have ranked 19th, 18th, 21st, 8th, 23rd, 17th, and 15th last season with the Lakers.

But as I mentioned earlier, context matters, and there are plenty of interesting patterns hidden in smaller in-season samples that were otherwise skewed by the Mavericks' various attempts, trade deadline reshuffles, and failures to build a team around Dončić. So let’s look at them chronologically.

2018-19 Dallas Mavericks

Defensive rank at the end of the season: 19th

Big man defeder / rim protector: DeAndre Jordan

Perimiter point-of-attack defender: Wesley Matthews

Context: This was Dončić’s rookie season, and what is often forgotten is how competitive the Mavericks were before a major mid-season reshuffle. The trade that brought in Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. also sent out veterans DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes, and sophomore Dennis Smith Jr. Before the trade, Dallas stood at 23-27 and ranked 14th in defense, built around a group of OK but far from elite veteran defenders. After the trade, Porzingis sat out the remainder of the season, and the Mavericks shifted into tank mode for the stretch run.

Interesting lineup subset: The lineups with Dončić, Smith Jr. (who later built his reputation as a defensive specialist), Matthews, and rim protector Jordan allowed 108.2 points per 100 possessions over 1,061 possessions, which ranked in the 74th percentile.

2019-20 Dallas Mavericks

Defensive rank at the end of the season: 18th

Big man defeder / rim protector: Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber

Perimiter point-of-attack defender: Dorian Finney-Smith, Delon Wright

Context: This was the season Rick Carlisle, Dončić, Porzingis, and the rest surprised the league with spread 5-Out basketball, built around shooting and finishing the year with the league’s best offense. Carlisle leaned heavily on shooting and all-offense lineups, with Hardaway Jr. playing 30 minutes per game as a starter, Seth Curry averaging almost 25 minutes, and Jalen Brunson at 18. Dwight Powell started 37 games at center and played 27 minutes per game.

Delon Wright was brought in during the offseason to add perimeter on-ball defense, the first of many failed Mavericks attempts to address that role during the Dončić era.

Interesting lineup subset: Lineups that featured Porzingis in a roaming role as the power forward playing next to Dwight Powell and Dončić allowed 110.5 points per 100 possessions over 793 possessions (56th percentile), despite featuring smaller negative defenders like Hardaway Jr., Curry, and veteran J.J. Barea. This was one of the early lineup patterns Jason Kidd leaned on and expanded in 2021-22.

2020-21 Dallas Mavericks

Defensive rank at the end of the season: 21st

Big man defeder / rim protector: Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber, Williie Cauley-Stein

Perimiter point-of-attack defender: Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson

Context: This was the Covid-shortened season, also defined by Porzingis' health struggles. KP played only 43 games, and his mobility was limited due to knee issues, which severely impacted his defensive effectiveness and made him a net negative defender for the year. Josh Richardson replaced Wright as the new primary on-ball defender, but failed to make much of an impact in his lone season in Dallas. Offense-first guards Hardaway Jr. (28 minutes per game) and Brunson (25 minutes per game) filled most of the perimeter minutes alongside Dončić and Richardson.

Interesting lineup subset: Lineups with Dončić and mobile big man Willie Cauley-Stein allowed only 109.6 points per 100 possessions over 1,288 possessions. Cauley-Stein had plenty of other limitations and failed to stick in the league much longer, but this was another early sample showing how an athletic, switchable big who can protect the rim is a key pillar for building an effective defense around Dončić.

2021-22 Dallas Mavericks

Defensive rank at the end of the season: 8th

Big man defeder / rim protector: Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber

Perimiter point-of-attack defender: Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Frank Ntilikina

Context: Kidd promised and delivered on his "we’re gonna see some defense" statement in his first year as Mavericks head coach. Dallas surprised everyone by finishing the season as a top-10 defense. The Mavericks were even better before the trade deadline, ranking 6th defensively before the midseason reshuffle that ended the Porzingis experiment and brought in Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertāns. After the trade, Dallas leaned heavily into offense and spacing, with Maxi Kleber playing center in most of the key playoff minutes. Eventually, their lack of size caught up to them in the conference finals loss to the Warriors.

Interesting lineup subset: The Mavericks' early season defensive success was built on size and Porzingis playing as a roaming help defender. Lineups with Dončić, Porzingis, and Powell allowed only 107.1 points per 100 possessions (89th percentile) over 343 possessions. This was also the first time in Dončić’s career he was surrounded by two plus perimeter defenders in Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock in the starting lineup, with Hardaway Jr. moved to a bench role and ultimately missing the playoffs due to injury. Another blueprint for future success, later replicated in 2023-24.

2022-23 Dallas Mavericks

Defensive rank at the end of the season: 23rd

Big man defeder / rim protector: Christian Wood, Dwight Powell, JaVale McGee

Perimiter point-of-attack defender: Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Josh Green

Context: This was a lost, gap year following a disastrous offseason. The Mavericks saw Brunson leave for New York, and Nico Harrison attempted to address the lack of size and rim protection by adding Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. Predictably, the Mavericks were a wreck defensively all season, with Hardaway Jr., Dinwiddie, and Wood all finishing the year among the top five in minutes played. Harrison took a big swing to fill the Brunson void by trading for Kyrie Irving, but that move further diminished Dallas’ size and defense, which ultimately became the key reasons the team missed the playoffs entirely.

Interesting lineup subset: Not much to unpack from the worst defensive season in Dončić’s Mavericks tenure. Lineups with Dončić and Ntilikina, a long point-of-attack pressure defender, allowed only 109.1 points per 100 possessions (94th percentile). Ntilikina was out of the league soon after, but the blueprint was there and eventually filled by Derrick Jones Jr. and Dante Exum.

2023-24 Dallas Mavericks

Defensive rank at the end of the season: 17th

Big man defeder / rim protector: Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford

Perimiter point-of-attack defender: Derick Jones Jr., Dante Exum, Josh Green

Context: This was the year that Mavericks finally added needed athleticism and length around Dončić. It started by drafting Lively and adding Jones Jr. and Dante Exum. Lineups with those three were the blueprint and great on defense in the first part of the season. The team got supercharged once the Mavericks added Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington at the deadline. Dallas ranked 7th on defense post deadline and made their run to the Finals with hustle and defense-first mentality.

Interesting lineup subset: Lineups with Dončić, Lively, and Jones Jr. allowed only 110.9 points per 100 (88th percentile) over 1082 possessions. That number dropped to an elite 93.3 (100th percentile) over 238 possessions when you add Exum. Clear signs of how complementing Dončić with athleticism, speed, and length is a pre-requisite for a competent, even very good defense.

2024-25 Dallas Mavericks

Defensive rank at the end of the season: 20th (Mavs were 10th on December 25th, Dončić’s last game in Dallas)

Big man defeder / rim protector: Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford

Perimiter point-of-attack defender: P.J. Washington, Naji Marhsall, Quentin Grimes

Context: The Mavericks added Klay Thompson in the offseason to add shooting, and replaced Jones Jr. with Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes. The season was marked by injuries and the eventual Dončić trade. Despite a clear lack of point of attack defense in the starting lineup with Dončić, Irving, and Thompson, the Mavericks lingered in Top 10 defense territory until Christmas, when Dončić played his last game as a Maverick.

Interesting lineup subset: Lineups with Dončić and Lively allowed an elite 102.5 points per 100 possessions over 665 possessions.

2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers

Defensive rank at the end of the season: 15th (Lakers ranked 17th since February 10th, Dončić’s first game as a Laker)

Big man defeder / rim protector: Jaxson Hayes

Perimiter point-of-attack defender: Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt

Context: From a Dončić and defensive perspective, the post-trade Lakers were a flashback to the 2022-23 Mavericks: a team heavy on ball-handling and shot creation, but without any NBA-caliber center and severely lacking athleticism and speed. Deficiencies that eventually were their downfall in their brief playoff appearance.

Interesting lineup subset: The playoffs showed Hayes is clearly not the answer at center, but during the regular season, lineups with Dončić, Hayes, and Finney-Smith allowed just 108.2 points per 100 possessions (92nd percentile) over 590 possessions. Another example of how length, rim protection, and defensive versatility work next to Dončić.

3-Signs of Dončić’s growth on defense?

Dončić’s defense is a polarizing topic, often defined by his more visible deficiencies like inconsistent effort and limited quickness when trying to stay in front of faster players. Less often discussed are the more subtle positives he brings on that end, like his positional size, defensive IQ, and defensive rebounding.

Playoff failures and narratives on the biggest stage have further amplified the perception of Dončić as a terrible defender, while the larger sample of data shows he has actually been a positive defender for an extended period of time now. On-off data shows that teams have defended better with Dončić on the floor since 2023, and all major advanced metrics (EPM, RAPM, DARKO) consistently portray him as an above-average defender.

Luka Dončić On/Off (defense: lower is better); source: Cleaning the Glass

Luka Dončić Defensive EPM (higher is better) — source: dunksandthrees

Data shows Dončić has significantly improved as a help defender, particularly in reading and intercepting entry and weakside passes (as reflected by his growing steal rate that reached a career high this season), and as an isolation defender, where he has ranked among the better defenders based on Second Spectrum tracking data over the last two seasons.

4 - Next step for Dončić and the Lakers

Dončić has shown he can be an OK, and at times even good, individual defender when he puts his mind to it. I agree with Payton and Horry that it comes down to health, conditioning, and the desire to sustain that effort consistently, especially on a possession-by-possession basis in the playoffs. Both Kidd and his current coach J.J. Redick have challenged Dončić to get into the championship-level shape required to maintain that effort, and based on early offseason signs, it seems that Dončić has embraced the latest message.

As for the Lakers, the blueprint for building a competent defense around Dončić is already there. They can look at the past Mavericks data and roster constructions I’ve laid out, or study the clear signs of a new era across the league — one defined by speed, athleticism, aggressiveness, and on-ball pressure — which only make those previous Mavericks lessons even more relevant and important to consider.

Adding more athleticism, speed, and length should be a priority they need to start addressing this offseason. And if they somehow land an All-Defense elite type of defender along the way, maybe Dončić and the Lakers can take the next step from where he left off the last time he played in the playoffs with the Mavericks.