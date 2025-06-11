digginbasketball

digginbasketball

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brooklyn Expat's avatar
Brooklyn Expat
Jun 11

A few thoughts. The Mavs didn’t build wisely around Doncic until too late. They tried to moneyball their way through inexpensive role players until the Grant/Gafford/PJ Washington acquisitions. The knock on Doncic’s defense is fair…and overrated. The data is better than you think it is, and Doncic is a fair isolation defender and a plus team defender. Doncic gets a lot more criticism than, say, Jalen Brunson, who is another iso-heavy guard who is a liability on the defensive end, but NYC has surrounded him with talented upside defenders. Brunson’s work ethic is terrific, so that deflects blame too. For Luka, he needs to get better, but it’s as much about appearances and narratives as it is about reality, and Luka has got to recognize that (which would also help him get a better whistle). Kirk Henderson said a couple of years ago that the media would eventually make Luka a villain, and then move on to the newest NBA star in waiting. It happened. Like LeBron and even Jordan, Luka will need to take the next development steps to change the narrative, but that still requires good team building around him. Mavs had the winning formula but pulled the plug too soon because Luka didn’t fit an imaginary Mamba mentality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Iztok Franko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture