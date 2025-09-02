Photo by Iztok Franko at EuroBasket 2025 in Katowice, Poland

I’m back home after almost a week at EuroBasket in Katowice, Poland. The trip gave me a chance to watch Slovenia and Luka Dončić up close in their three Group D games against Poland, France, and Belgium. Depleted Slovenia, missing two key starters at this tournament, lost two of the three, but seeing a slimmed-down Dončić in person, smiling, competing, and dominating on the international stage was still a lot of fun and totally worth it (despite my wife questioning the reasoning on a couple of occasions).

I also watched a lot of other matches in this group, seeing how NBA players like Deni Avdija (looking great playing for Israel), 2024 number one and two picks Zacharie Risacher and Alexandre Sarr, young athletic wing Bilal Coulibaly, and new New York Knick Guerschon Yabusele stack up in a different FIBA environment and with bigger roles, against proven EuroLeague stars like naturalized American Jordan Loyd, who is killing it for the undefeated home team Poland. Probably only NBA die-hards remember Loyd from the Raptors’ 2019 title run — the “random guy in a suit” next to Kawhi’s legendary buzzer-beater, and the stand-in for Steph Curry during Toronto’s practices.

As great as the basketball has been on the court, the best part of the trip was seeing the fans and the love people in Europe have for the game. I wrote in my first chronicle about how popular the NBA is in Poland, with hundreds of different jerseys spotted around Spodek Arena in Katowice. Another reminder of basketball’s reach came from one of the smallest nations in the world, Iceland. With just over 400,000 inhabitants, they still brought the largest traveling party — more than 3,000 fans — something only sports can inspire.

And then there is Luka. I’ve seen him play several times in Dallas, even on the biggest stage of the NBA Finals. I saw an arena filled with royal blue Mavs 77s on my last EuroBasket trip in 2022 in Cologne. And I’ve heard stories from friends on the national team about the wild fan frenzy he drew in Asia, when they experienced it at every step of their journey during the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. Later that year I was in Madrid when Dončić returned there with the Mavericks for the first time, and I wrote about the unconditional and mutual love between the city and their adopted madrileño.

Yet after experiencing it again here for a week, the scale of global stardom Dončić has reached still surprises and amazes me. The shocking trade that sent him to Hollywood, to one of the most storied and popular global sports brands in the Lakers, has only made that rise grow exponentially — as hard as that is to even imagine. It also left many of his longtime fans confused, while adding plenty of new ones now wearing purple and gold. I spoke with a number of them last week, and these are some of their stories.

From Dirk, to Vince’s buzzer beater, to Luka… to grief

Christoph is a 28-year-old Mavs fan from Dresden, Germany. He was one of the first to message me long before EuroBasket, looking for ways to buy tickets for Slovenia’s games in Poland. I connected him with our local travel agency that handled ticket sales, and he managed to secure the prized slip of paper for the coveted Slovenia vs. France matchup. The agency had an unusual process for distribution — instead of sending tickets electronically, every fan had to pick them up at the Slovenian House, a pub in the center of Katowice. As impractical as that was, it’s how I bumped into Christoph two hours before the game.

Photos from Christoph's personal archive

Here is Christoph’s story:

“I am German and have been following Dirk and Dallas since the title in 2011. The Vince Carter buzzer beater against San Antonio in 2014 was one of the first games I ever watched live in the middle of the night. But I didn’t watch games regularly at that time. Drafting Luka and seeing him interact with Dirk brought back my excitement. I only knew Luka from his 2017 EuroBasket heroics, but his joy and the way he makes the game look so easy makes me appreciate him so much. Add his passion and the way he shows his feelings on the court, and it makes him unique. Sometimes it’s frustrating, but it’s so cool to see him be like one of us ‘normal’ people.

Since COVID I basically watched every Mavs game on League Pass, right up until the trade. After that, I only watched maybe five more games the rest of the season, because I felt nothing. No joy, no excitement, nothing. I felt a bit embarrassed, because I have a wonderful life with my girlfriend, I coach my youth football team, everything is good… but I was so down, in grief really, because something big was taken from me and I didn’t understand why. Even after listening to hours of podcasts. It’s still crazy to write these lines and admit how much I was affected, despite being just a fan. I cannot imagine how it must have felt for Luka and his family.

When we saw the EuroBasket schedule, we didn’t think twice about trying to make it work to see one of Luka’s games, and thanks to you we managed to get tickets for the France game. Back in 2022 we had tickets for the Final and the game for 3rd place. We were so sure we would see Luka, but Poland had different plans in that quarterfinal. That’s why it was so important for us to see Luka this year. And plans are already being made for 2029 (EDIT: Slovenia will host one of the 2029 EuroBasket groups), to come to Slovenia with family and kids.”

From Italy, to England, to sleepless nights… to shock

Nadir is a basketball enthusiast and a huge Mavs fan. He’s been very positive and supportive of my work for a long time, so when he reached out to ask if we could meet before Slovenia’s game against Belgium, I didn’t hesitate. We caught up inside the arena and talked about everything — the trade, the Mavericks, Kyrie, AD, their chances, the improved Lakers with Deandre Ayton, the promise of Marcus Smart, and which team might finish higher next season in the wild Western Conference race (if you missed it, my Western Conference Predictions and Rankings are here). Nadir is one of many Mavs fans left conflicted and confused by the trade, one I think that will remain loyal to the team from Dallas...but also to the number 77 from Slovenia.

“I’m from Italy, where I was born and grew up, but now I live in England. I became a Mavs fan when I was about 10, after getting NBA Live 07 as a birthday present. I thought the logo was really cool and the team was good. However, I only started actually watching games regularly just after Luka got drafted, as I was getting more into basketball around that time. Since then, I’ve always watched games on League Pass. Until the trade, I think I missed fewer than twenty Mavs games in almost six years of being an active fan. Most of them I watched live, sometimes staying up until 6 in the morning, and when I couldn’t, I would just rewatch them later in the day.

This all stopped with the trade. I still remember waking up to messages from friends, and man, that was one of the worst mornings of my life. I felt like dying. I could not believe what was going on, and since then my passion almost died too. I really struggled to watch basketball for the next few months. It was rough.”

Photo from Nadir’s personal archive

“I always dreamed of watching Luka live, and after the trade I promised myself I would do it as soon as possible. So when the groups for EuroBasket were announced and I saw they were playing in Poland, I immediately got tickets for the France game so I could watch Luka in a proper competitive setting. I was hoping to see him battle Wemby and Gobert, but instead I got Sylvain Francisco and Alex Sarr, which was still great nonetheless.”

From Poland to Dallas, to Los Angeles… to all the way back

I didn’t know Mateusz from X or anywhere else. But he was one of countless Polish and other fans I saw in Lakers 77 jerseys around the city, in the fan zone, and inside the arena. He caught my eye because his whole young family was rocking purple and gold, and I just couldn’t resist asking about their story. Later I learned he is a Polish photographer and music artist — just one of the many interesting people I’ve been connected with through basketball.

“I became a Luka fan when I was gifted his rookie Dallas jersey by a good friend a few years ago. He encouraged me to watch his game, and he was right. I loved Luka’s playing style, his ability to see passes no one else sees, and his competitive spirit. I was quickly hooked, and after the Clippers playoff series I became a huge NBA enthusiast for the first time in my life.

I tried to watch all the Mavs games and even tuned in to Dallas local media. I discovered that I also liked Luka as a person…his sense of humor and general attitude felt very different from the usual NBA player, and for us Poles, very relatable. I became a hardcore Mavs fan. I watched almost every game the next day, planned a trip to Dallas, and in the summers I was following Slovenia games. I was really looking forward to seeing Luka lead the Mavs to a championship and become a legend even bigger than Dirk Nowitzki. I honestly thought they were built to win it in the 24/25 season… and then suddenly the trade happened.

Honestly, it crushed me. I didn’t know what to do, but I decided to jump ship and sell all my Mavs gear to buy Lakers jerseys. I don’t think any fan should feel bad about switching their favorite team in a world where franchises are becoming soulless businesses and can betray a player in a heartbeat. For me, it feels more natural to support people over meaningless colors. That’s why me and my boys (2 and 4 years old) wore gold just days after the trade, the same way Luka did.”

Photos from Mateusz's personal archive

“I was very happy when they announced Slovenia would play in Poland. I was lucky to buy tickets for the France game right when they dropped, and I got them for the whole family. It was our first time seeing Luka live, and I surely hope it’s not the last. It was awesome and I was impressed by the number of Slovenian fans who came to our country and created such a fantastic atmosphere in the city and inside the arena.

We will never forget that afternoon, especially because we also had the chance to see Luka and his dad in front of the hotel before the game. They were both super nice. Saša even stopped for a selfie, and Luka, as always, took his time to sign countless autographs for the people gathered outside.”

From Bulls, Lakers and Kobe… to LeBron and Luka

Mateusz and his family weren’t the only Polish fans in Lakers jerseys. As I mentioned before, I was pleasantly surprised by how deep the love for the game and the NBA ran in Katowice. And while Jeremy Sochan — who unfortunately had to miss EuroBasket — is the undisputed local hero (see my first chronicle for more), the sheer number of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and of course Luka jerseys made it undeniable to me, which franchise is the most popular in this part of Europe.

Photos from Iztok Franko's personal archive

Filip, who is from Poland and runs the LakersPoland X account, gave me his explanation of why that is:

“I’ve been a Lakers fan since 2015, when I first watched Kobe highlights on YouTube, and since then I’ve supported the Lakers. The Polish Lakers fanbase is huge for different reasons. First, they are globally the most popular franchise. Second, in the 1990s and 2000s there were two teams constantly shown on TV, and my dad told me those were the Lakers and the Bulls. So most Polish NBA fans chose between these two.”

Kobe’s prime years were a key period for a lot of international fans, as many Lakers Finals games were broadcast live, making them highly visible in countries like Poland — which I guess is another reason. Both Kobe’s and LeBron’s charisma and global star appeal helped them build fan bases far beyond the United States. And that, combined with Luka’s magnetic personality, European roots, and constant presence on the international stage, is what makes him carry the torch as the next Lakers superstar without borders. You only need to travel to one of his EuroBasket games to see it.