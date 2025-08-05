digginbasketball

digginbasketball

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arman Miladinovic's avatar
Arman Miladinovic
1d

It's not something I'm proud to admit, but this will be the first time I'll watch Luka play in a Slovenian uniform and focus solely on enjoying his performance, rather than worrying about the risk of injury.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Iztok Franko and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Iztok Franko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture