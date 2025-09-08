Photo by Christina Pahnke / Getty Images

I’m sorry, but the next NBA deep-dive will have to be pushed back another week. Luka Dončić made sure of that, delivering another brilliant performance in the round of 16, eliminating favored Italy and guaranteeing we’ll see him and the underdog Slovenian team at least one more time — against the last big remaining favorite, Germany, on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Dončić’s stat line against Italy is another one that will be filed in the crazy FIBA games archive. Right next to the 47-point explosion against Rudy Gobert and France at EuroBasket 2022. Or the 48-point demolition of Argentina in his Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021.

Not that his 2025 EuroBasket résumé wasn’t already stacked — 34 points, 9 assists, and 5 steals against Poland; 39-9-8-2 against France; 37-11-9-3 against Israel. And now add 42 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals against Italy. That puts him at 34 points per game in this EuroBasket, well ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo in second.

But this wasn’t just another box-score stuffer. This was a locked-in Dončić in an elimination game, the kind of setup where he’s at his most dangerous and most fun to watch. And why, even if you don’t care about FIBA or international hoops, even if you’re not a Luka fan… you’re missing out on some of the craziest, most fun basketball you will see in September.

Luka Dončić in NCAA elimination, like a one-and-done format

Remember the old jokes before Dončić was drafted, about how “he never did it against Wichita State”? As silly as those were, there is still something about watching him in a true one-and-done setup like EuroBasket knockout games.

The closest we get to this in the NBA are Game 7s in the playoffs, and the two occasions Dončić has played in that setup were memorable. The first came in the 2021 playoffs against the Clippers, when a then-22-year-old Dončić opened with a flamethrower, scoring 19 points in the first quarter and 29 by halftime. His final 46 still weren’t enough to overcome a peak Kawhi Leonard leading a stacked Clippers team, but that game was crazy fun to watch. The second came the following year in Phoenix, when the Mavericks faced the 64-win, number one seed Suns in a win-or-go-home elimination game on the road. I don’t have to remind you of the beating Dončić put on Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and company in the first half, scoring 27 of his final 35 points while Dallas built a 30-point halftime lead. The Suns later had to issue a written apology to their fans after the game.

Dončić’s start against Italy felt like a throwback to those two unforgettable games.

Luka came out with the flamethrower, dominating and demoralizing the Italian players, their coach, and the fans. You could see right away how locked in Dončić was when he grabbed two steals in the first 30 seconds of the game. After missing his first couple of jumpers, the avalanche followed. Dončić outscored Italy 22–11 in the first quarter, including 18 consecutive points for Slovenia, as they built an 18-point lead after the opening period. Dončić scored 30 of Slovenia’s 50 first-half points in just 16 minutes, against what had been the best defense at EuroBasket up to that point.

I’ve seen plenty of crazy Luka games, but that first half, especially in such an important game for our country, ranks up there among the very best.