Slovenia’s EuroBasket campaign came to a disappointing end, falling 99–91 in a thrilling game to the heavily favored reigning FIBA World Champions, Germany.

Before I dig deeper, I want to thank everyone who stuck with us Slovenians — and with me and my EuroBasket Chronicles — throughout August and September. Your support has meant a lot. We’ll return to NBA basketball and analysis next week, starting with some fun ideas many of you shared, and ramping it up as training camp gets closer.

The Game

Coming into this game, Germany had won all six of their previous matchups by an average margin of more than 30 points. Their closest victory was a 19-point win over Lithuania. They beat Finland — the darlings of the tournament and surprise semifinalists — by 30, and took down Portugal in the round of 16 by 27.

So, for depleted Slovenia to play as competitive a game as they did last night is a big testament to the growth this team has made and the fight they showed in their battle against Franz Wagner, Dennis Schröder, and the rest of the NBA and EuroLeague talent on Germany’s stacked roster. Like against Italy, Luka Dončić and Slovenia came out of the gate unfazed, landing an early blow that rattled Germany, holding the lead for most of the game and carrying it into the fourth quarter.

The key moment of the game came at the end of the third quarter, when Slovenian guard Aleksander Nikolić missed an open 10-foot bank shot in the paint. That gave Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva just enough time to grab the rebound and launch a heave from well beyond half court. It wasn’t just a five-point swing that cut Slovenia’s lead to four heading into the final period — it was also a huge moral and momentum boost for Germany.

Dončić, who put up another crazy 39/10/7 stat line, and Slovenia couldn’t hold on to that diminished lead in the fourth, eventually running out of gas against a bigger and far more physical German team. A lot of the postgame talk was once again about the FIBA refereeing, and in this game it was justified. Dončić picked up a technical foul just two minutes in and then played most of the second half with four fouls. After plenty of physicality had been allowed for much of the night, the game shifted in the fourth quarter into a chaotic free-throw fest, with Germany finishing with 37 attempts from the line.

Postgame, Dončić talked about the unusual referee decisions — his technical and some of the fouls — that had a huge impact on his play. But he also admitted he and his teammates missed some key shots and could have made better decisions down the stretch. Slovenia simply lacked the overall talent to overcome it all and pull off the ultimate upset. They played a great game, but needed a perfect one to win.

At the end, despite the loss, like Luka I was among the many Slovenians proud of how this team competed and represented our country on the EuroBasket stage.

The Tournament

Despite this being probably the least talented team of the Dončić national team era, by the end of this run it turned into one of my favorite ones to watch.

There was something special about Dončić playing for — and leading (more on that later) — an underdog team, one that showed no fear for whoever stood on the opposite side. Watching how much respect, and at times even fear, opponents had for him when he brought the sledgehammer early was a lot of fun to watch.