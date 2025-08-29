Photo by NurPhoto / Getty Images

I’m spending this week at EuroBasket 2025, and yes — it’s a Slovenian thing. We follow our national team around the world. (If you’re curious why, and want a quick lesson on Slovenia’s EuroBasket history, you can catch up here.)

This year’s group phase is spread across four cities and countries — Limassol (Cyprus), Tampere (Finland), Riga (Latvia), and Katowice (Poland). Each city hosts one group, with Slovenia placed in Group D here in Katowice.

EuroBasket Group D standings (source: FIBA )

I’ll be here for the first three games against Poland, France, and Belgium, and along the way try to give you a glimpse into what’s happening and why this competition matters so much to us Europeans.

Strolling among Luka 77s and Jeremy Sochans in Katowice

I flew here on Wednesday evening with my pal Miha, who you know if you’ve read my prior EuroBasket chronicles. Slovenia has terrible airline connections, so once again we had to fly from Venice with a Ryanair flight — an experience my friend Marc Stein guarantees he’ll never repeat, after going through it for the first time a couple of weeks ago when we flew from the same spot but in the opposite direction, down to southern Italy to Palermo to see his beloved Manchester City play the local club.

Katowice is a mid-sized Polish city, similar in size and population to my hometown Ljubljana, lying near the country’s southern border. It has a history as a coal and industrial hub, something you can still feel in its infrastructure and cityscape. What surprised me a bit is that many of the otherwise very friendly locals don’t speak English, which led to some interesting conversations — and plenty of hand gestures — with my fellow Slavic-language group counterparts.

The other part that surprised me is how big NBA basketball and Luka Dončić seem to be here. I’m used to seeing 77 jerseys in places Luka has connections to, like Slovenia, Madrid, Dallas, or Los Angeles, but seeing people casually strolling the streets of Katowice in 77s was another reminder of what a global superstar Luka became. Not to mention the Luka Overwatch 2 billboard shining bright right next to the Spodek Arena, and much less controversial than the one just removed from the vicinity of the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Photos from Iztok Franko personal archive

The other most notable jersey on the streets and in the arena yesterday was Jeremy Sochan’s. I’m not sure how many NBA fans outside Poland know this, but Sochan is half-Polish — his mother, Aneta, was a Polish basketball player for Polonia Warsaw who also played Division II college basketball at Panhandle State. Sochan is the lone current Polish NBA star, and probably the most recognized since the “Polish Hammer” Marcin Gortat. Unfortunately, he will miss this EuroBasket due to the calf injury he sustained while training with Poland’s national team before the tournament started. Before the game in front of the arena, I saw plenty of other NBA gear and ink, including a throwback Kareem Abdul-Jabbar purple and gold, a Marcus Smart Celtics 36, and some awesome Kobe Bryant full-arm tattoos. It gave the impression that Polish people really love NBA basketball.

Why… why are we doing this?

This is the question I got from my wife a couple of times in the last 24 hours on our FaceTime sessions. She said, “You know the team has no chance” (and she’s right — this is probably the least talented cast around Dončić), “so why are you doing this?”

It’s the same question I see Lakers and other fans ask on X about Dončić’s motives for spending another summer fighting for the white, blue, and red.

To be honest I didn’t have the right answer at the time, at least until the game started and the national anthems were played. And while singing our national anthem Zdravljica among some 600 fellow Slovenians and later listening to more than 9,000 Poles do the same, I remembered. It’s hard to explain, but watching your national team battle, even when the chances are not great, is what still gives me the chills — no matter the place and no matter the competition.

It’s hard to illustrate or explain this feeling if you’ve never been to such a game. It certainly felt like the experience made a powerful impression on Rob Pelinka, who was sitting courtside alongside Jeanie Buss, Kurt and Linda Rambis, there to show public support and appreciation for Dončić playing for Slovenia.

Photos by NurPhoto / Getty Images

The home Polish crowd was great last night, the full arena singing through most of the game, with a couple of Slovenian attempts to break through (which left your writer with a sore throat the next morning writing this chronicle in the hotel). From my section, on the opposite side of the Lakers celebrity row, I could see Pelinka turning his head on plenty of occasions to watch the stands where the most passionate Polish fans were.

So, about the game itself…