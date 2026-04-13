digginbasketball

digginbasketball

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swenpinti10's avatar
swenpinti10
4h

Thanks Iztok! Now we got to steal 2 wins versus the rockets so Luka can come back at the end of the series !! I like the way the Lakers played the last Three Games ! Hopefully the lakers give drew timme a contract for next season ! I like him ! Dalton and nsj and Adou and bronny all played solid last night ! Now everybody needs to have good practise Sessions and JJ needs in this week something different than last year

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Niko Smrekar's avatar
Niko Smrekar
3h

Thank you, Iztok for grinding these reviews out throughout the season. They are enjoyable, and in my, again very biased, mind, the best written Lakers analysis of each game. I appreciate your work.

The Lakers season was awesome, Luka was magnificent, especially after the New Year, we have seen several players develop beyond what anyone hoped for last year or at the trade deadline (Hayes, Austin, Luka, Smart, LaRavia, even Kennard all count, as you note above), and some players perform well.

The coaching staff did a phenomenal job navigating all the different hurdles and injuries as well. Here's to first round hope, maybe LBJ can turn back the clock for a few games and maybe Luka comes back in a couple of weeks!

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