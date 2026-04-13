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Guys, we made it!

This is the last game observation of what was an incredible roller coaster of the 2025–26 Los Angeles Lakers season. A season filled with ups and downs, from the highs of a surprising, dominant 15–4 start led by Luka and Austin, and an incredible March, with Luka adding another Player of the Month award to his January one, to the lows of early-season blowouts and devastating end-of-season injury setbacks.

Before I get into this last observation, I want to thank everyone who was along for the ride. This will be the 110th article in 174 days of the 2025–26 game coverage, featuring previews and game notes, so basically more than one every other day.

I know some of you were reading all of them, even pushing me for previews for games that were hard to get up for… so again, I truly appreciate the support. You’re a big reason I managed to grind through an 82-game season without many DNPs.

Today’s notes:

A playoff matchup with the Rockets Starting five and the playoff implications of Nick Smith Jr. signing 53 wins, a testament to JJ Redick and the infrastructure

BONUS POINTS: Some fun Lakers milestones worth noting, with notes on Luka, LeBron, Austin, Rui, Jake, Deandre, and Marcus

1-A playoff matchup with the Rockets

Before we get to the more fun season stuff, there were plenty of games played last night. Unsurprisingly, the Lakers beat a Jazz squad starting Blake Hinson, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Bez Mbeng. The Nuggets rested all their starters except Nikola Jokić, who logged 18 minutes to reach the 65-game mark and secure eligibility for end-of-season awards, but still beat the Spurs.

In the end, that meant the Nuggets clinched the third seed, while the Lakers finished fourth and drew the Rockets as their first-round playoff opponent.

The Lakers will host Game 1 against the Rockets on Saturday, and of course you can expect a series preview and full playoff coverage in the upcoming days. For now, maybe just one small detail: the schedule means one less day of rest, and potentially less recovery time for Dončić to pull off the expedited return that the most optimistic fans are hoping for.

2-Starting five and the playoff implications of Nick Smith Jr. signing

The Lakers had a nice shooting practice, making 44 percent of their threes against the Jazz, with Bronny James and Dalton Knecht going a combined 8-of-10 from downtown. But I guess the only useful signal from the last game was that JJ Redick seemed to have settled on his starting five for the playoffs, at least until Dončić, Reaves, or both return. That unit: Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Deandre Ayton.

Jake LaRavia and Bronny James were the first two players off the bench, followed by Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber (filling the backup big spot with Jaxson Hayes missing his fourth straight game), and Nick Smith Jr. as the 10th man. The Lakers signed Smith Jr. to a new two-year contract (details, including guarantees, were not reported) before the last game, essentially opting for the 6’2” guard over big man Drew Timme for their playoff rotation. Redick explained that, with the lack of ball-handling, it was a tough but logical decision.

I’d add that it also serves as a backup plan for Bronny James, whose ball-handling and shooting limitations could be difficult to overcome against an aggressive, ball-pressure team like the Rockets.

3-53 wins, a testament to JJ Redick and the infrastructure

Dončić and Reaves’ injuries left a sour taste and put the Lakers in a difficult, underdog position heading into the playoffs. However, reaching 53 wins, back-to-back 50-win seasons, shouldn’t be overlooked, as Redick and his group exceeded expectations and preseason projections in both of his first two years as a head coach.

The Lakers finished the season tied with the Knicks for the sixth-best record in the NBA, and at a 65% win rate, their best since the 2019–20 championship season.

The 53 wins and 65% win rate are also both career highs for Dončić. Along with last year’s third seed, also the best of his career, it’s kind of wild that the 27-year-old Slovenian has enjoyed the most team success in his short Lakers tenure, despite all the shock of last year’s trade and the turmoil of this disjointed, injury-riddled season, as Redick put it.

Ever since the trade, I’ve written on several occasions about the power of infrastructure, most recently when comparing the context of MVP candidates and how different Dončić’s situation is in terms of continuity and stability compared to other top players in the league. However, Redick reaching back-to-back 50-win seasons (to be fair, with plenty of help from LeBron James and Austin Reaves) is proving that he can be the backbone of that infrastructure, and a guarantee that Dončić and the Lakers won’t be starting from scratch, even with a big shakeup expected this summer.

BONUS POINTS: Some fun Lakers milestones worth noting

Again, despite everything, this was a fun and successful regular season. And here are a few other fun and noteworthy Lakers milestones worth highlighting.

Luka Dončić winning his second scoring title: we’ll still have to wait for the result of his appeal under the “Extraordinary Circumstances” clause for end-of-season award eligibility. But with the threshold set at 58 games for category leaders, it’s clear Dončić will secure his second scoring title, averaging 33.5 points per game. Not only that, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sitting out yesterday, Dončić also finished with the most total points (2,143), despite playing in only 64 games. As a Slovenian who has been following the NBA since the late ’80s, I have to admit this is a super special, and for years unimaginable, achievement despite our long basketball history.

LeBron James’ unprecedented season and career: I don’t know what’s more special, watching him, at 41, still doing the things he does and averaging 21/7/6, or the list of records he continues to break. Oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, highest-scoring game by a 41-year-old, most regular-season games played in NBA history, most career field goals made, most career wins (regular season and playoffs combined), and the fourth player in NBA history to reach 12,000 career assists… just some of the milestones we were privileged to witness, putting a special stamp on this season.

Austin Reaves with another career year: like the Lakers’ season, Reaves’ will have a sour taste at the end, but one that shouldn’t overshadow what has otherwise been a great year. Reaves will end the year averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds, continuing his streak of increasing his scoring average in each of his five seasons in the league. Reaves looked like an All-NBA type of player before his first injuries hit earlier in the year, but recent setbacks might prevent us from seeing him operate as a true second option next to Dončić in a different playoff environment. Despite that, his regular season deserves recognition, as he’s heading into a critical summer while looking for his next contract.

Rui Hachimura sets a new franchise record for single-season 3P%: Hachimura is another player entering an important contract offseason, and he’ll do it by closing the regular season on a high note. The Japanese sniper made three of his five three-point attempts last night, pushing him to 44.3% for the season and past Vladimir Radmanović for the best single-season mark in franchise history. If there are legitimate doubts about his fit and skill set as a long-term starter on this team, there shouldn’t be any about his shooting prowess. This was Hachimura’s third consecutive season shooting 41% or better from beyond the arc.

Jake LaRavia playing in all 82 games: If Hachimura left his mark with shooting, LaRavia did it with everything else but that. Injuries were a big part of why the 24-year-old, former first-round pick didn’t get an extension on his rookie deal and changed teams twice before joining the Lakers on a two-year, $12M contract last summer. These were LaRavia’s game totals in prior seasons: 66, 35, 35. So playing all 82 games, and even starting 43 on a 53-win team, is a huge jump.

LaRavia finished the year second on the team in total minutes, second in steals, third in blocks, and second in offensive rebounds. His three-point shooting was inconsistent all season long, but apart from that, LaRavia provided a constant hustle presence through all the ups and downs.

Deandre Ayton’s seamless efficiency: Ayton closed the season strong, dominating another undersized front line with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10-of-14 shooting. This was Ayton’s 13th game of the season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, a testament to his talent and the ceiling he can reach on his best nights. Only 11 players had as many such games, with Dončić among them with 19. At 67.1%, Ayton also finished second in the league in field goal percentage, behind only Rudy Gobert, topping his previous career high by nearly three full percentage points. Talent was never a question when it comes to Ayton. His focus, motor, and ability to match the intensity of the best teams have been. His season was up and down in that regard, and he’ll have another chance to change or confirm the narrative in a series against the Rockets.

Marcus Smart, team leader in plus-minus and on/off impact: I left Smart for last as he’s been one of my favorite players to watch since his Celtics days, and because of his health issues, he was probably the biggest question mark among all Lakers heading into the season. I was much higher than most on Smart, ranking him just below the elite tier in my preseason Western Conference perimeter defender rankings. Him playing in 62 games and logging a total of 1,769 minutes, more than doubling his totals from the prior two seasons, was as good an outcome as the Lakers could have expected when they signed the veteran last summer. He established himself as a team leader, assumed the role of the missing fifth starter, and was the glue most lineups needed. His total of +256 in plus-minus was the team’s best for the season, as was his +8.9 per 100 possessions on/off split. Sometimes these stats can be a bit fluky in a single-season sample, but in Smart’s case, they paint a clear picture of how important he was to the team’s success this season.

Other quick notes: Jaxson Hayes is another player reaching a career high with a 75.6% field goal percentage. He didn’t have enough attempts to qualify for the league leaders, but still had a strong year as a backup and an elite rim and lob finisher. Luke Kennard did have enough attempts to finish the year as the NBA leader in 3P% at 47.8%, four spots ahead of Hachimura. He shot 44.8% from three in 32 games as a Laker, providing a big boost to the Lakers’ offense after the deadline.

Several Lakers hitting career marks in various shooting categories, along with the team ranking as the second-best in overall shooting efficiency behind only the Nuggets, speak volumes about the playmaking and the quality of opportunities created by the trio of Dončić, Reaves, and James.