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Last week’s end-of-season press conference from Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick, where the first insights into the Lakers’ future roster needs were shared, unofficially kicked off the offseason in Los Angeles.

Now comes more than a month of analysis, speculation, rumors, and endless roster discussions before the first major offseason checkpoint arrives with the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23.

You can expect plenty of bigger-picture roster building thoughts, draft coverage, free agency discussions, and other offseason analysis here over the coming weeks.

But before getting into all the details and specific scenarios, there are two dominos, two names that will define almost everything the Lakers do this summer: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

I’ll share my thoughts on both here over the coming days, starting with Antetokounmpo, because honestly, I don’t really see how, if the Lakers somehow manage to pull off the surprising move of pairing him with Luka Dončić, James fits into that new ecosystem.

Today’s highlights:

So you’re telling me there’s a chance? The basketball concerns behind the dream Giannis as a shortcut to closing the biggest gap

1-So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

Antetokounmpo is not just the biggest domino that could define the Lakers offseason, but the one the entire league is waiting on. The magnitude of a potential move would impact almost everything around the NBA, from the draft and trade market to free agency decisions and other star movement.

After more than a year of uncertainty, mixed signals, and both sides repeatedly changing course, it increasingly feels like a divorce between the Bucks and their superstar is becoming inevitable. And with Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam recently stating that before the draft would be the natural time for such a move to happen, the countdown toward a potentially NBA balance-of-power-shifting summer has clearly begun.

There are, of course, two key questions when it comes to the Lakers and Antetokounmpo: