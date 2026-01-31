Photo by Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

As I mentioned in our chat, the plan was to skip Wizards coverage and stay locked in on trade deadline analysis. But sometimes basketball and Luka Dončić have other plans.

This space usually lives on the analytical side. But sometimes, too much thinking just turns into overthinking. Nights like this always remind me of Luka’s dad, Saša Dončić, teasing me during our NBA studio shows with the phrase “analysis paralysis.” He, like Luka, played the game on instinct. Things always came naturally. And the best games and best shows happened when instinct and fun took over.

Last night was one of those nights. Luka was clearly having fun. Every pass felt looser, more instinctive, with a little extra flair. If you missed the game, or some of the passes, here are all 13 of Luka’s assists in a passing clinic that would make most NBA players happy if this were their career passing mixtape.

Yes, it was the Wizards. And yes, sometimes too much flair and boredom can result in Dončić having an off night against lesser competition. But why I love watching Luka, and why I think he is different from more rational, sometimes even robotically consistent stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, or Kawhi Leonard, is that he can turn even a random late January blowout against the Washington Wizards into a show, while somehow still breaking his own records along the way.

Now I am logging off and getting back to film and data crunching for the deadline piece. So, back to analysis next, and hopefully no paralysis 😀