EuroBasket 2025 is in the books, with Dennis Schröder, Franz Wagner and the rest of Germany rightfully adding the Euro crown to their FIBA World title. They were the most talented, consistent, and deepest team in the tournament. Still, the Slovenian in me can’t help but think that with a couple of lucky bounces and better calls, Luka Dončić and Slovenia could’ve pulled off a massive upset in the quarterfinals after leading and playing great for most of that game against the eventual champs. EuroBasket was a fun summer fill-in, but with NBA training camps and media days now less than two weeks away, it’s time to shift the focus back to NBA basketball.

Before diving into news and insights from media days, there’s still room for some fun and nerdy work—the type of analysis a few of you asked me for, and the kind I enjoy the most. After P.J. Washington signed his 4-year, $90 million extension (you can find more on that and the Mavs’ offseason here) and a random debate on X comparing him to Lakers forward Rui Hachimura popped up, one of my followers challenged me to expand—or even quantify—my take that Washington is the better all-around player. I loved that challenge, because at first glance the two look almost identical. Both are bulky 6’7”–6’8” forwards listed at 230 pounds. Both are 27 years old, drafted just three spots apart in the 2019 lottery. Both average about 13 points per game for their careers. Both are also in a similar contract range, around $18–22 million per year—though Washington just locked in his extension while Hachimura is heading into the final season of his deal. Both were drafted into bad situations and went through up-and-down, often disappointing first stints. They later revived their careers as solid role players in their second stops.

And lastly, both have already played key roles on the wing for Dončić-led playoff teams—Washington in Dallas, and Hachimura last season with the Lakers, where he’s penciled in to do the same again. Which brings me to the third player I decided to add to this exercise: Andrew Wiggins. He’s the most intriguing case, especially after reports from both Marc Stein and Dan Woike that, following the summer Dončić and the Lakers just had, the team is firmly in win-now mode and views Wiggins as a possible missing piece.

1-The challenge and the evaluation

When I was a young NBA fan back in the early internet days, I loved flipping through NBA magazines and almanacs, especially the player rankings and those head-to-head comparison features. That’s why I liked this particular challenge so much. A big part of it is checking how much of my perception of these three players comes from my own biases. I saw Washington change the Mavericks’ trajectory and help Dončić reach the Finals. I saw Hachimura as part of the undersized Lakers unit that got bullied by the bigger Timberwolves in the first round last April. And my most lasting impression of Wiggins is him battling and defending Dončić through countless Western Conference matchups, including the 2022 Conference Finals.

To balance out some of that bias and to back up my take, I turned—as always—to two sources: an extended data deep dive with plenty of advanced metrics, and the perspective of league observers whose opinions I trust to stress-test my conclusions.

2-All-in-one advanced metrics

I rely on data to build and validate almost all of my analysis, but as enticing as all-in-one metrics are for ranking players, experience has taught me to treat them as just one signal—useful, but far from the decisive factor. Metrics like EPM, DARKO, and LEBRON, which I used to compare these three, can give a solid big-picture view of a player’s impact. But when you’re looking at players in a similar impact tier, context and situation often shape the numbers just as much as the player’s actual performance.

EPM (estimated plus-minus) comparison

DARKO comparion

LEBRON comparison

So what’s my read from these metrics? First, all three have had up and down careers, but each has shown they can be impactful role players on good teams at different points. Second, Wiggins comes out on top, especially during his peak in the Warriors’ last championship run from 2021 to 2023, when his impact graded out close to some of the best role players in the league. Washington, and to a lesser extent Hachimura, have reached similar levels more recently while playing key roles on strong teams, while Wiggins’ advanced numbers have slipped since his move from the Bay to Miami.

Lastly, while all three have shown above-average impact at different points in their careers, none has consistently reached the level of the league’s most impactful role players, like peak Jrue Holiday or today’s versions of Derrick White, Aaron Gordon and Alex Caruso. Wiggins came closest during his Warriors peak.

3-Defense: archetype, strengths and weaknesses

Archetype: I’ll start with defense, because on a Dončić team—and especially one that already includes LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton—the fit on that end is more important. Before diving into strengths and weaknesses, it’s worth looking at the defensive roles each of the three has filled during their careers.