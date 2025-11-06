Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images

The Lakers beat Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 118–116 for their fifth straight win and seventh in the last eight games. JJ Redick called the theme of this one “resiliency,” but that could just as easily describe the season as a whole. The Lakers keep grinding out wins despite missing LeBron James to start the season, Luka Dončić for four games, and now Austin Reaves for the second straight night.

Ugly could be another way to describe this one, as the game turned into a foul- and free-throw fest with unnecessary drama at the end. With a second left and the Lakers up by two, Marcus Smart tried to inbound the ball to Rui Hachimura, who was wide open running toward the opposing basket. But the veteran guard did it too hastily, before setting both feet behind the line, creating a turnover that almost cost the Lakers the game.

In the end, Smart and the Lakers got away with it and with the W, a reward for never quitting despite things not going their way for most of the night.

Today’s notes:

From no-calls to too many calls, and a game with no rhythm With a lack of playmaking, the Lakers revert to hustle again Deandre Ayton fights Wemby’s length with bulk and offensive boxouts (🎞️VIDEO) Good defensive plan, with one flaw but timely correction A positive trend and a quick look at what’s next 📈

1-From no-calls to too many calls, and a game with no rhythm

The game started with both teams locked into their defensive plans, collapsing, helping, and sending double or even triple teams at the main stars, Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama. The plans worked, as Wembanyama scored just 2 points in the first quarter, and Dončić, despite scoring 13, forced things early and struggled with his shot, with several misses coming on off-contact, foul-bait attempts. The lack of calls frustrated Dončić, because as Tim Legler pointed out on the ESPN broadcast, these were the same calls that had been made all season.

However, if the lack of calls frustrated Dončić early, the quick whistle became a problem for the rest of the game. As Redick pointed out postgame, the game was simply called differently, with a lot of touch fouls and other consistent but rhythm-killing calls that disrupted both teams and their two stars. The teams combined for an absurd 84 free-throw attempts, an almost all-time record rate, with several players, including Dončić and Wembanyama, dealing with foul trouble all night.

The free-throw fest left both teams with no offensive rhythm or flow, and despite a few highlight plays and a thrilling finish, it was a hard game to watch.

2-With a lack of playmaking, the Lakers revert to hustle again

Dončić struggled with his shooting but got to the foul line and still scored 22 in the first half, which prompted the Spurs to start sending doubles. In typical fashion, he managed to create several advantage opportunities, finishing with 13 assists, including this crazy no-look, over-the-shoulder jump-pass highlight.

However, the absence of Reaves and James as playmakers was felt in this game, with every other Laker not named Dončić struggling to generate advantages or quality looks. This was especially evident at the start of the fourth quarter, when Redick had to abruptly end Dončić’s already short rest and send his star back in to steady the ship. He did exactly that, finding Jaxson Hayes for a quick lob dunk and-one on the very next possession.

With the offense mostly feeling like a slog, the Lakers had to revert to what has become a consistent backup plan this season: to grind it out.

For the most part, aside from an undisciplined third quarter in which they committed too many fouls and struggled to contain Stephon Castle’s drives, the Lakers stuck to their defensive plan against Wembanyama and punished the Spurs’ lack of reliable playmakers (both predicted in the preview). Castle finished with six turnovers and Wembanyama with five, while Dončić had one of the best defensive playmaking games of his career, collecting five steals and two blocks.

source: Cleaning the Glass

But even more than the turnover margin, the Lakers’ grind showed on the offensive glass. This was their best game of the season in terms of offensive rebound rate, and it came against the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama and what had been, up to this point, the second-best defensive rebounding team in the league. The Lakers had a 28–11 edge in second-chance points, the ultimate difference-maker in a one-possession game. Which brings me to the key blueprint behind it.