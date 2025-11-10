Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

Ten games under their belt, which can only mean one thing: it’s time for our first 10-game check.

I always try to sprinkle bits of big-picture context and early trends into game previews and post-game observations, but these checkpoints, breakdowns at every 10 games or at other critical points like the trade deadline, are the place where I’ll track meaningful shifts and evaluate the Lakers’ progress throughout the season.

The story of the first ten games for the Lakers has definitely been how well they navigated a season opening marked by multiple player absences. A 7–3 start despite LeBron James missing all ten games, Luka Dončić four, and Austin Reaves three, along with other injuries, is a big confidence boost and should serve as an early building block for a successful season.

Those absences also make this team harder to evaluate, so most of my observations here come with that context in mind and a look ahead to the hopefully near future when both Reaves and James return to the lineup.

NOTE: I use Cleaning the Glass data for most of my team rankings in this article.

Today’s highlights:

Quick look at the Western Conference race Lakers point differential and Four Factors check Unusual shot profile and how sustainable is the hot shooting? Can this be a top 5 offense? Is average, passable defense the ceiling for this group? Offense is defense: the turnover problem Need for speed and transition deficit Look at the future: the fifth starter and the problematic Ayton–Hachimura pairing

1- Quick look at the Western Conference race

Chart context: Before digging deeper into the state of the Lakers, let’s take a quick look at the race in the West. The stinker in Atlanta left a sour taste, but at 7–3 the Lakers still sit fourth in the conference despite the injuries and one of the tougher early-season schedules.

The Lakers won a couple of close games, so their record looks a bit better than what their point differential or rankings on offense and defense would suggest. I’ll get into that more in the next sections. Also, a 10-game sample is small, and one blowout win or loss (like that Atlanta game) can swing the numbers quite a bit. Still, the first outlines of who the real contenders are are starting to take shape.

OKC (no surprise), Denver, and Houston are currently the three best teams in the league, not just the West, by point differential. The former two both rank in the top five on offense and defense, while the Rockets sit third on offense and seventh on defense. San Antonio is an early positive surprise, ranked seventh overall in point differential and top ten on both ends of the floor. Minnesota, the third-best offense, is lurking right behind and could join the contender tier if its defense gets back to the top-10 level where it’s been in each of the previous three seasons. The Clippers are the biggest disappointment among the preseason favorites, sitting in the bottom third in both offense and defense.

2-Lakers point differential and Four Factors check

Stats context: The Lakers’ advanced numbers, point differential, offensive and defensive ratings currently portray them as much closer to play-in territory than to that of a real contender. According to Cleaning the Glass, they’ve won the most games above their expected total based on point differential (1.6), which means their underlying metrics align more with a .500 team. However, their top three players have missed more than half of the games combined, which makes the current metrics more a reflection of an undermanned, scrappy team than a judgment on their future potential.

3-Unusual shot profile and how sustainable is the hot shooting?

Stats context: How could this depleted team rank in the top ten on offense? The Four Factors breakdown in the prior section points to two key elements. The Lakers rank third overall in both shooting (eFG%) and free-throw rate.

The shooting numbers immediately stand out, both in terms of shot profile and shot making. The Lakers are currently the second most mid-range–heavy team in the league, which is not a typical characteristic of a Dončić-centric offense that usually ranks near the top in three-point frequency. Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton being among the top three in total minutes helps explain the shot profile. Ayton, in particular, has historically had an Anthony Davis–like effect on his teams’ mid-range–heavy shot diet. Hachimura, playing a bigger self-creation rather than spot-up role, also contributes to that mix. The Lakers climbed to the top three in three-point frequency last season after the Luka trade. With Ayton replacing Dorian Finney-Smith and many of the small-ball minutes, it’s hard to expect the same this year. Still, more minutes from Dončić, James, and Reaves should move the offense closer to the upper third rather than the bottom third in three-point volume. Definitely one of the developments to keep an eye on going forward.

The math of the analytically unfriendly early shot selection has worked out for the Lakers because of their incredible shot making on nearly every look inside the arc. They are currently the best mid-range shooting team in the league, converting 56.0 percent of those shots, well ahead of Denver in second at 50.7 percent. Yes, Dončić, Reaves, Ayton, and Hachimura are all among the better mid-range shooters in the league, but this hot shooting is an outlier that has already started to regress in recent games. According to Genius Sports tracking, the Lakers have shot nine percentage points above their expected shot quality on two-point attempts, the highest mark in the league.

4-Can this be a top 5 offense?