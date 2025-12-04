Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

Twenty games in, and you know what that means: it’s time for our 20-game check.

I always try to sprinkle bits of big-picture context and early trends into game previews and post-game observations, but these checkpoints, breakdowns at every 10 games or at other critical points like the trade deadline, are where I track meaningful shifts and evaluate the Lakers’ progress throughout the season.

If the story at the 10-game checkpoint was perseverance and a surprising 7–3 start despite multiple absences, the next ten games told a very different story. This stretch was about health returning and getting a real look at how good a full Lakers squad can be. Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves played all ten games, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton each missed only one, and the headline was the return of LeBron James, who logged his first five games after sitting out the start of the season with a sciatica injury.

The healthy Lakers went 8–2 over this second 10-game stretch, including a 7-game winning streak, and now sit at 15–5, holding the second spot in the West.

So plenty to like and build optimism on… if every 10-game check wasn’t spoiled by a deflating loss at the end. The Lakers closed the first 10-game stretch with a disappointing no-show in Atlanta that snapped a 5-game winning streak, and they repeated the pattern by ending the next 10 with a very similar, low-effort performance against the Phoenix Suns.

At his season-opening press conference, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said the first real roster evaluation would come around the 20–25 game mark. I’ll provide mine during this check, which is why this one runs a bit longer.

1-Quick look at the Western Conference race

Chart context: : As always, I start with a big-picture conference view before diving into the Lakers. A couple of quick observations:

The Thunder are still in a league of their own. The Rockets remain the other West team in the elite top-5 offense and top-5 defense club, while the Nuggets’ defense completely fell apart after the injuries to Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon. The Wolves are the fifth-best offense in the NBA and fourth in the West by net rating. The Lakers learned the hard way that the Suns are legit, ranking top 10 in both offense and defense, and the Spurs are hovering in similar territory even without Victor Wembanyama.

Among the bottom dwellers, the Mavericks finally started to show signs of life, winning three in a row after Anthony Davis returned, playing him at the five next to Cooper Flagg and surrounding both with playmaking and shooting.

2-Lakers point differential and Four Factors check

Stats context: Looking at point differential and the Four Factors is another staple framework that provides broader context before digging deeper. And the theme from our first check remains: the Lakers’ 15–5 record is much better than their seventh-best in the conference, +3.8 point differential would suggest.

That comes down to two things. First, the Lakers have won every close game — their 6–0 clutch record is the best in the league. And second, when they lose, they lose big. All five losses have been by double digits, with three of them being genuinely concerning blowouts.

3-Everything starts (and mostly ends) with offense

Chart context: The play, the results and JJ Redick’s clear prioritization of shooting and offensive firepower in both the starting five and the rotation have crystallized this team’s identity. For this group, offense comes first, second, and third.

When the Lakers’ offense clicks, when they score at a rate above league average or better, they’ve been unbeaten (see all the green labels in the chart above the dotted line). The Lakers currently rank second in half-court offense, and their firepower (see the next point) will overwhelm most opponents, especially weaker ones. All seven wins during their streak came against teams ranked in the bottom 13 in point differential.

They did manage to beat a couple of bad teams (Pelicans and Jazz) even with subpar offense, but against better teams, when their offensive flow was disrupted (see my sixth point), their defense hasn’t been something they can reliably lean on. Too often, the effort level on that end rises and falls with whether shots go in.

4-The best scoring duo and the best finishing pair

Western Conference Shooting - eFG% overview (source: NBA player logs)

Stats context: I mentioned the Lakers’ firepower earlier, and this 10-game stretch — with the top two scorers available for every game — was a showcase of how impressive Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves are as a 1–2 punch. Dončić leads the NBA in scoring at 35.3 points per game, Reaves is ninth at 28.1, and together they are the league’s top scoring duo by a wide margin. Both improved their three-point shooting during the 10–20 game stretch and were the main engines behind the Lakers’ offensive avalanche in most games.

But the scoring arsenal goes deeper than the top two. Not only do the Lakers have the best pair of ball-handler self-creators, they also have two of the best finishers in the league in Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura. And if you look at the chart above, you’ll see that the Lakers are the only team besides Denver whose top four scorers — who collectively accounted for more than 60% of their field-goal attempts over the first 20 games — are all in green, meaning above-average efficiency. In my 10-game check I talked about the defensive limitations of the Ayton and Hachimura pairing, and I’ll have more on that later, but their elite finishing can easily get overlooked. Ayton currently ranks third in the NBA in eFG%, while Hachimura is 12th overall, or fourth if we exclude big men. Because of that, the Lakers remain the third-best shooting team in the league in terms of eFG%, and even more impressively, the best in both rim and mid-range accuracy.

LeBron James’ return and re-integration into the offense will reshape the pecking order in shot attempts and usage, but however you distribute the shots among this five-man core, the fact remains that all of them are above average, or even elite, in their offensive roles.

5–Valuable “advantage basketball” reps

Chart context: I’ve been covering Dončić long enough to know that how teams defend him depends not only on his form and play, but also shifts in cycles. When Dončić scores and dominates like he did early in the season, teams typically respond by showing more bodies and sending blitzes at his pick-and-rolls. Then, as he and his teammates adapt and get more comfortable, opposing coaches mix in something new — like Suns coach Jordan Ott did in the last game. And so it goes, cycling from one approach to the next.

During the last 10-game stretch we’ve seen teams blitz Dončić at a much higher rate, and the Lakers have gotten more comfortable with 4-on-3 advantage execution with each game. The Mavericks game, where Jason Kidd tried everything to get the ball out of his former protégé’s hands, was the pinnacle. In the long run, these are extremely valuable reps, something the team can build on whenever opponents return to this coverage, and especially when the playoffs roll around.

6-The Lakers’ kryptonite hasn’t gone anywhere

Chart context: This is the chart that probably explains the Lakers’ season the best, at least if you want to understand how and when they lose. All five of their losses share the same glaring pattern: they came in games where the Lakers turned the ball over at a very high rate, on more than 20 percent of their possessions. For comparison, even the league’s worst team at protecting the ball, the inexperienced Jazz, have a 16.7 percent turnover rate.

Now, you can look at this glass half full or half empty. The optimist would say the Lakers only lose when they beat themselves — when they get complacent, sometimes bored, and start forcing the highlight play or the fancy pass instead of making the correct one. But if you’re in the “Lakers aren’t as good as their record suggests” camp, you can just as easily point to the fact that they turned the ball over against far more athletic and aggressive teams like the Thunder, Hawks, and Suns, and that when punched in the mouth they lacked the physicality or a backup plan to counter.

As always, the truth is somewhere in between, but what is undeniable is that when the Lakers turn the ball over, they don’t have the athleticism, speed, or enough high-motor players to prevent opponents from feasting in transition.

7-Rui and the lesson from the Tim Hardaway Jr. dilemma

Stats context: JJ Redick often describes the current NBA as a “play hard league” and points out that the teams that play harder and with more physicality typically win. Last season he took pride in opposing coaches complimenting how hard his Lakers played, and he has continued to stress physicality throughout this season as well.

The problem for the Lakers is that the roster isn’t really built for this style of play, and Redick isn’t prioritizing physical, high-motor players in his 8–9 man rotation, where shooting and offense remain the clear priorities over last year’s “banshee” model. The 2025–26 Lakers have shown they can play hard and with enough physicality, but only in spurts and mostly when challenged. The roster — especially the starting five — is filled with incredibly skilled, high-level offensive players, but they are clearly a finesse group, not an in-your-face, high-hustle banshee unit.

No player epitomizes that more than Rui Hachimura, one of the best shooters and finishers in the league, but also a player who ranks near the very bottom in key defensive stats like steal rate, block rate, and offensive rebound rate. Among players who logged more than 250 non-garbage-time minutes per Cleaning the Glass this season, only two had a lower STOCKS rate (steals + blocks) than the Japanese forward did. There are only eight players with a STOCKS rate of 1 percent or lower, and Hachimura is the only one who starts for a contending team. Looking at the list and the player right next to Hachimura, I immediately noticed a familiar name: Tim Hardaway Jr., now on a veteran minimum deal in Denver in a microwave scorer role off the bench. Hardaway was a long-time starter next to Dončić in Dallas, and for years many believed his shooting “unlocked” the Mavericks’ offense. He was also difficult to convince to come off the bench. But like Hachimura, when he didn’t get shots or didn’t make them, he struggled to impact the game. The Mavericks eventually moved on, replacing Hardaway with Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington in the starting lineup, significantly upgrading their athleticism and defense — and they never looked back.

Make no mistake, Hachimura is not the only issue in the starting five when it comes to filling the gaps around Dončić and Reaves. Deandre Ayton is an average STOCKS big at best, and LeBron James’ STOCKS numbers have been the most telling indicator of how far he is from his high-impact defensive playmaker days.

8-Waiting for LeBron and the patience game

Source: Cleaning the Glass

Stats context: Speaking of James, one of the highlights of the past 10-game stretch has been his return after a prolonged absence. Because of his sciatica issues and his recovery from a sprained MCL suffered during the playoffs, James didn’t have his usual summer workout routine and started the season in street clothes for the first time in his career.

In his first five games back, James looked like about 60–70 percent of the player we saw at the end of last season, which is neither surprising nor unusual for a soon-to-be 41-year-old dealing with sciatica. The problem for the Lakers is that at his current level James compounds their hustle and defensive issues, especially within the context of the current starting group. In my 10-game check I wrote about the defensive challenges of the Ayton–Hachimura frontcourt pairing, and with an additional 10-game sample, the already shaky defensive numbers have only gotten worse with James. In one of my recent game observations I noted that there would be frustrations while waiting for James to work himself back into game shape on the fly.

But the Lakers don’t have an alternative. They need James close to last season’s level to reach their ceiling and compete with the best. How close he can get is another question, and I’m firmly in the “give LeBron more time before panicking” camp, despite the scary reality of a 40-year-old dealing with a third significant injury in less than a year.

9–Defense on a downward trajectory

Chart context: Based solely on the numbers, the Lakers played some of their best defense during the 10–20 game stretch, but most of that came from a four-game run against weak Pelicans and Jazz teams, plus one inspiring performance against the Bucks. Since then the defense has been spiraling downward (or in the context of my chart, trending upward in defensive rating) as they allowed more than 122 points per 100 possessions in each of the last four games.

I mentioned James’ return and the defensive limitations of the starting group, but Marcus Smart missing the last three games with back soreness has been another big factor. Smart has been their most impactful defender, and the Lakers have been far less disruptive and have forced significantly fewer turnovers since he was sidelined.

10–Rotation overview and a look ahead

Chart context: Smart wasn’t the only notable change in the rotation over the last couple of games. Along with James, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber both returned from injury during this stretch and claimed a significant share of the available minutes. As a consequence, Jarred Vanderbilt fell out of the rotation entirely, while the minutes for Jake LaRavia and Smart (before he was sidelined) were significantly reduced.

Smart, LaRavia, and Vanderbilt are the team’s best defensive playmakers (and you can add the rookie athletic specimen Adou Thiero to that group), and they’re the trio I thought Redick’s training-camp optimism for a more aggressive, ball-pressuring defense was built upon. Could the warning signals be enough to push Redick to shift his current affinity for shooting and offense in favor of more banshees and defense? Definitely something I’ll be watching closely during the next 10-game stretch.

As for Pelinka and his evaluation of this roster, I don’t expect any major shifts or surprises in how he sees this group and its biggest flaws during the next 10-game stretch. The athleticism and defensive deficiencies are so glaring that, with a tougher schedule ahead, some frustrating confirmations feel far more likely.

Lastly, Dončić is likely to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming Eastern road trip due to traveling to Slovenia for the birth of his second child. How the team navigates his absence, and whether more touches and a bigger role can help accelerate James’s return to form or instead deepen the concerns, is another storyline to watch and revisit in my next 10-game check.

Until then, thanks for reading and for supporting my chronicling of this, so far, super-fun Lakers season!