Photo by Kelsey Grant / Getty Images

I’m not a big New Year’s resolutions or wish list guy. But when my pal Marc Stein asked me to contribute to an initiative he is doing with Royce Webb, bringing together 12 NBA voices on Substack to share what we are looking forward to NBA-wise in 2026, I actually appreciated the challenge. It forced me to zoom out, and I enjoyed the thought exercise more than I expected.

So today, instead of the Grizzlies game preview, I decided to expand on the thoughts I shared with Marc and Royce.

In a way, amid the Lakers’ current rough stretch, it feels appropriate to zoom out for a bit, and for the first Lakers post of 2026 to be a reflection and a look into the future.

The first reaction when someone asks you to make a wish is often a childlike, instinctive one. Of course I would like to see Luka have a great season, win MVP, and for the Lakers to have a good year capped by a competitive and exciting playoff run. But as my readers know, I am not the type to dwell too much on irrational dreams. Pretty quickly, the more difficult and important question kicked in.

What is actually realistic to expect this year from Luka and the Lakers?

And that is not an easy question to sit with in the current moment. After the latest disappointment, even this rational writer described the Lakers as the most depressing, obviously flawed 20–11 team I can think of.

Expect is the key word in the question I posed to myself. A lot of the current lack of joy and negativity in the Lakers social sphere, I think, stems from expectations. The great early start by Luka, Austin, and the rest of the team, outperforming preseason expectations so clearly, inevitably raised them. Then the injuries and reality hit.

Living in the micro moments of dissecting every Lakers game, morning after morning, I often find my mood and, consequently, my happiness for the rest of the day affected by the result of the last game. This season, the losses, because of their repetitive, demoralizing fashion, and despite being far less frequent than the wins, have had a much bigger emotional impact.

Thinking about that, I was reminded of a quote by novelist Jodi Picoult:

“There are two ways to be happy: improve your reality, or lower your expectations.”

So should we lower our expectations, or can the Lakers do something to improve the reality? I think 2026 should be about both.

Wish No. 1: complete the transition from the LeBron era to the Luka era gracefully

The starting point, and one that concerns the remainder of the 2025–26 season, is accepting the current reality. It is very hard, and unrealistic, to expect the Lakers to keep up with the best teams in the West. The young, athletic, new wave of the NBA has already risen to the biggest stage in Oklahoma City, San Antonio, and Houston.

Not with a 41-year-old LeBron James. And not with a roster that simply lacks the athleticism needed around Dončić and Reaves to consistently match that level. This does not mean punting on the season, or that the season cannot still be far more fun than it feels right now. It is more about accepting the reality that the combination of Reaves, Dončić, and James, especially the overlapping strengths and weaknesses of the latter two, is probably an unsolvable task at this stage of their careers.

So my first hope is that the Lakers complete the transition from the LeBron era to the Luka era gracefully. Wild things can happen in the NBA, but I do not see James leaving before then. Looking back at everything that unfolded around James and his contract situation last summer, and with his deal set to expire next, it feels like the writing is on the wall that his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers will eventually come to an end. The nature of that situation will likely leave some sour taste no matter what. But my hope is that it does not turn into a bad breakup. Instead, it should be an ending worthy of the legend James is overall, and of the banner he helped bring to Los Angeles.

Wish No. 2: clarity and continuity around Luka

Photo by Ric Tapia / Getty Images

The next step, and my second wish, is to see Rob Pelinka and the front office use the two transaction windows in 2026 to build a solid, coherent base around Luka. I do not think a full overhaul or immediate contention is realistic, but by the end of the year there needs to be a clear vision, a defined three or preferably four player foundation, and a recognizable future identity for the team.

That should start with Reaves, who I hope to see get healthy and return to the level of play he showed at the start of the season, when he was playing at an All-NBA level. Seeing both Reaves and Dončić healthy, closing the season strong, and putting together a good playoff series or two would be a much-needed signal for the Lakers to commit to them as the first two core pieces. If that happens, and the Lakers fully commit to a Dončić–Reaves core, then it becomes clear that the third, fourth, and fifth core pieces all need to fit the same mold. Athletic, versatile, and impactful defenders. In that scenario, an anchor big who can serve as the defensive backbone of the team is a must (more on that in Wish No. 4).

Wish No. 3: find a starter at the deadline