This was supposed to be one of those games, the historic rivalry, the marquee matchup, the kind you circle on the calendar. Instead it turned into something else entirely. A strange schedule spot stripped most of the juice out of it, and the Celtics showed up with a flamethrower, hitting everything early and blitzing the Lakers with a 22-point first quarter lead. Jaylen Brown and company never looked back and won 126–105 despite another impressive night from Austin Reaves, who finished with 38 points and 8 assists as the primary option.

Without Luka Dončić and LeBron James, and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers dropped their second game in three outings and fell to 16–6, now third in the West.

One could easily sweep this one under the rug as a classic schedule loss, especially with the Lakers playing without two of their superstars. But the game was also a continuation of a worrying trend of the Lakers defense free-falling that I highlighted in my 20-game check, so instead of the typical game observations I decided to look into what is going on with the Lakers defense.

Today’s notes:

The defense free-fall continues Bad shooting luck only, or a bigger issue? No Luka, no LeBron, still no disruption Adou Thiero investment in future minutes (🎞️VIDEO)

1-The defense free-fall continues

It is hard to draw many conclusions from a game where the Lakers were missing both Dončić and James, along with a key sub in Marcus Smart, and were coming off an emotional and exhausting last-second win in Toronto the night before.

Yet if there is a big-picture takeaway, it is that the Lakers defense is not in a good spot at the moment. This was the sixth consecutive game in which they allowed more than 122 points per 100 possessions. Over those six games, the Lakers are giving up 127 points per 100, the third-worst mark in the NBA during this stretch.

The Lakers’ recipe all season has been winning with high-octane offense, but against better opponents the currently very meh defense, which has fallen into the bottom third at 21st overall, will not be enough.

2-Bad shooting luck only, or a bigger issue?

Another thing that makes it hard to decide whether this game was a continuation of a bigger trend or a one-time outlier is that the Celtics shot the lights out early, draining almost everything from behind the arc.

They opened the game 10 of 14 from three, were 13 of 25 at the half, and finished 24 of 45 in non-garbage-time minutes. Their 53.3 percent mark was the highest of any Lakers opponent this season and the peak of the current hot-shooting stretch in which the last five opponents have all shot 40 percent or better from downtown.