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Here we go. Day 1 of free agency is in the books, and what could become a long, nervous week of waiting for Lakers fans is officially underway.

The Lakers did not make the kind of splash many were hoping for on opening day. Instead, the biggest development came away from the transaction wire. It was a piece of news that may ultimately prove more important than any single free-agent signing, providing long-awaited clarity on the direction of the franchise and the moves the Lakers should make from here.

And although the Lakers didn't technically make a free-agent signing on Day 1, there are strong signals that agreements with a couple of role players are already in place. Combined with all the other moves across the NBA, there is plenty to talk about. So, let's dig in!

Today’s highlights:

LeBron and the Lakers part ways: not shocking, still monumental Two Lakers signings on the way? Restricted free-agent power plays, Kennard gone, and more Kawhi traded, Robert Williams III off the board

1- LeBron and the Lakers part ways: not shocking, still monumental

Throughout this offseason series, I’ve referred to the Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James situations as the first two dominos that needed to fall before the Lakers could gain real clarity on both this offseason and, more importantly, their long-term direction.

Giannis, after being widely discussed as a potential target for nearly a year, ultimately proved to be a non-story, or perhaps more accurately, an option that never truly existed on the Lakers’ optionality landscape.

As for LeBron, I’ve been one of the few voices in the Lakers media sphere openly asking whether this was the right offseason for both sides to move on. From a basketball and team-building perspective, it seemed like the most logical outcome for both the Lakers and James. Yesterday, we finally got our answer to the uncomfortable question I was asking less than a month ago.

Who decided to leave whom is much less important than the mere fact that the decision happened, and that it happened before free agency officially opened. Reading the tea leaves, it seems reasonable to assume this had been agreed upon for some time, with last night simply being the agreed moment to make it public. Reading the stories and signals from both camps, there appears to be a consensus that it was simply time to move on.