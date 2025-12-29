Photo by Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

The Lakers responded to a three-game losing streak and what seemed like a season low, reset point on Christmas day against the Rockets, with a strong performance beating the Sacramento Kings 125-101 at home.

Whether it was JJ Redick questioning the team’s commitment and effort, or later downplaying it by saying they simply needed a recalibration, he got the response he wanted. From the opening tip, it was evident the Lakers were locked in. This was a game where they put their foot on the gas early, won all four quarters for the first time this season, and turned it into a rare Lakers blowout.

The game itself was nothing fancy or out of the ordinary, just a display of how a composed, competent team should look when taking care of business against a standings bottom dweller. However, the Lakers have had problems doing that this season, so last night should hopefully serve as an example going forward.

Today’s notes:

A reference point for effort, for Luka (🎞️VIDEO) Super efficient LeBron Way more structure, more flow, and a more deliberate and egalitarian offense 📊 New sub pattern and Nick Smith Jr kicking off his campaign as the third ball handler with a bang (🎞️VIDEO) Concerns not washed away by one game

1-A reference point for effort, for Luka ( 🎞️VIDEO)

The two Lakers leaders, Dončić and James, were the two names called out by the media for their effort and commitment to doing the little things on defense. After the Rockets loss, Dončić acknowledged he needed to return to the level of defense he was playing earlier in the season.

Dončić is not the only problem for the Lakers on defense, and I would say not even the biggest one, but when he is engaged, moves his feet, and makes an effort to stay in front and provide resistance on drives, it changes a lot for the Lakers defense. Last night, and in the past, Dončić showed he can defend when the focus and commitment are there, leading by example by making the effort plays.

Dončić led the way with four stocks (three steals and one block) and was one of six Lakers with at least two stocks, which showed the effort level with which the Lakers played last night.

Offensively, Dončić had his typical 34-point night at the office, along with a dose of absurd passes. His outside shot was still streaky, but he had a dominant run, scoring 15 points in the second quarter as the Lakers built a decisive lead.

2-Super efficient LeBron

Lakers activity resulted in a high turnover game, with the Kings finishing with a total of 19. We have seen this scenario before, when the Lakers showed they can punish bad transition defenses like the Kings, Jazz, and Pelicans by getting out on the run and scoring in transition. Last night, the Lakers posted a 21.3 percent transition frequency, the third highest of the season, and as usual LeBron James was the biggest beneficiary, scoring nine of his 24 points on the fast break.

James complemented his transition highlight reels with elite shot making in the half court, missing only two of his 13 field-goal attempts while playing the role of the second creator and filling the spots around Dončić to perfection.

3-Way more structure, more flow, and a more deliberate and egalitarian offense