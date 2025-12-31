Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Another disappointment.

Another double-digit loss.

Another track race lost by a mile.

Another reminder of how far the Lakers are from the NBA’s new wave.

After getting blown out by the Rockets on Christmas, I wrote that the flaws of this team are so obvious that I do not see the front office being able to address them now. Not after the risk-free, cosmetic moves in the summer. Not until the next offseason.

What may have been underestimated by everyone involved is that there is no fast-forward button to the summer, and these kinds of frustrations are going to pile up and take their toll.

Yep, the Lakers are the most depressing, obviously flawed 20–11 team I can think of.

But to end 2025 on a positive note, I do think there were some glimpses in this one that can serve as lessons for how this team should be built in the future.

Happy 2026, everyone!

Today’s notes:

Different starting five, different tone to start Another turnover and transition disaster Luka not in MVP form, but needed Out of depth and options against a healthy, hungry team Another no-impact Deandre Ayton game (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Different starting five, different tone to start

If there is a positive for the Lakers coaching staff to take from this one, it is how the reshuffled rotation looked defensively at times. The starting five featured two defense-minded players in Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, with another banshee, Jarred Vanderbilt, playing almost 28 minutes off the bench.

There was a visible change in the tone and pressure with which the Lakers started both halves, and the extra effort and activity resulted in plenty of forced turnovers. LaRavia had four steals, Smart added three, and Vanderbilt, despite logging no steals, forced three offensive foul turnovers by being aggressive and living in Pistons players’ spaces. If the Lakers were not such a turnover machine on the other end (see next point), and if they did not lose the shooting battle so convincingly, their defensive playmaking and hustle might have been good enough.

Transition defense was still a huge mess, and you cannot fix that with such a clear lack of speed and athleticism. The lack of any backline disruption from the bigs (see more in my last point) is another issue that lowers the margin for error significantly.

But even with these limitations, the Lakers managed to play relatively competitive basketball for three quarters and played fairly competent half-court defense, which at this point should probably be treated as a reference point and serve as a future blueprint for how to build around Dončić and Reaves.

2-Another turnover and transition collapse 📈

Before piling on the terrible turnover numbers, it is fair to point out, as I highlighted in the preview, that the Pistons are the most physical team in the NBA. They force a ton of turnovers, and commit a ton of fouls by consistently playing right on the edge of fouling. The athletic Pistons are also the league’s best transition team, so the Lakers needed a low-turnover game to have a chance, and that did not happen. The bigger problem for this team is that this is a recurring theme against hard-press teams. This was their seventh game of the season with a turnover rate of 20 percent or higher, and the Lakers survived only one of them.

All three Lakers ball-handlers, Dončić, James, and Nick Smith Jr. struggled against the Pistons’ pressure and active hands in passing lanes defense during various parts of the game. And if their own defensive playmaking and shotmaking over the first three quarters were enough to keep them close, the fourth-quarter disaster, when they committed five turnovers in the first six minutes, was the breaking point.

The Pistons capitalized on every Lakers giveaway and every miss by running at all times, at all costs, resulting in a season-high 31 fast break points allowed by the Lakers. In today’s fast-paced NBA, there is no way a team can have any chance with a minus-25 fast break point differential.

3-Luka not in MVP form, but needed