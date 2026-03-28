Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images

After a long road trip, the Lakers returned home and beat the Brooklyn Nets 116–99.

If you only look at the box score, this looks like a convincing blowout, but it certainly wasn’t. It took some late fourth-quarter Austin Reaves magic, coupled with the tanking Nets very conveniently keeping their starters on the bench, for the Lakers to finally pull away and put away a game that dragged on for far too long.

Eventually, the Lakers got the win, their 48th of the season and 14th in their last 16 games, reaching their preseason projection with eight games still remaining.

There’s more good news: they will now get two days of rest, something that hasn’t happened since the All-Star break, to recharge before their final two games in a difficult and packed March schedule.

Today’s notes:

Lakers (still) in the mud Jaxson Hayes swings another game with energy (🎞️VIDEO) Luka scores at will and keeps breaking records (🎞️VIDEO) Austin Reaves takes over in the fourth (🎞️VIDEO) Luka’s 16th tech, crankiness, and a much-needed break ahead (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Lakers (still) in the mud

The Lakers played this one at home in Crypto.com Arena, but their minds, and more importantly their legs, still looked like they were on the road. JJ Redick said postgame he told his players that because of the travel and changing time zones, this was basically their seventh road game, and after a sluggish first half summed it up simply: “we’re stuck in the mud.”

For a third straight game, the Lakers looked tired and a step slow, whether it was getting to loose balls, 50-50 balls that mostly went the Nets’ way, or trying to contain the drive. The latter, like against Detroit, was a big problem and was where Marcus Smart was sorely missed again.

Nic Claxton, Zaire Williams, and Josh Minott were too aggressive and too athletic to keep off the glass and away from the rim, while Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf were simply too quick to stay in front of them on their downhill attacks. Like the Pacers, the young Nets found an extra boost of motivation playing against the team in purple and gold, as the worst offense in the NBA, playing without their only prolific scorer, still put up 59 points in the first half.