Photo by Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

We’re back with a game preview for this fun Lakers–Bucks game, featuring a Luka vs. Giannis matchup. Previews haven’t been as frequent lately with the heavy stretch of game coverage and other breakdowns, but when we do them, they’re meant to offer more than just matchup notes. They also provide a useful snapshot of where the Lakers are at this point of the season—across key rankings, trends, and overall direction.

The first matchup between these two teams was one of the Lakers’ best end-to-end performances this season, leading from the start and winning convincingly. It also stood out as one of their best defensive efforts, and one of Luka’s best two-way games in a Lakers uniform.

The Lakers will need a lot of that again tonight against a team that, despite an unimpressive record, is not an easy matchup. In fact, this is a matchup of two similar teams: two elite half-court offenses (the Lakers rank third in half-court offensive efficiency, the Bucks fifth), built around two stars who collapse defenses in different ways. At the same time, they’re also two teams that don’t do much else on the margins, whether in transition or on the offensive glass, and both have struggled against high-quality opponents.

Lakers (23-12) vs Bucks (16-21) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; MIL on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 16th in Point Diff (-0.2), MIL 20th in Point Diff (-2.3)

LAL vs MIL 2025-26 record: 1-0 (see Game 14 observations here)

LAL injuries: Austin Reaves (OUT), Rui Hachimura (questionable), LeBron James (questionable), Adou Thiero (OUT)

MIL injuries: Taurean Prince (OUT)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Rui Hachimura (F), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Jake LaRavia, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Nick Smith Jr., Dalton Knecht

MIL projected starting five: Ryan Rollins (G), Kevin Porter Jr. (G), AJ Green (F), Giannis Antetokounmpo (F), Myles Turner (C)

MIL key reserves: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., Gary Harris

MIL rotation:

Key storyline: the Lakers will need lions in front of Giannis