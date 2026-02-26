Photo by Mike Christy / Getty Images

The Lakers have dropped two in a row, but there is no time to lick their wounds. A brutal stretch is underway, with three games in the next four days. Up next is a familiar and pesky opponent, the Phoenix Suns, who have already beaten the Lakers twice this season.

Like the Magic in the previous game, the Suns will be without two key players, Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. And like the Lakers, they are also coming off two consecutive losses. But recent games have shown that Lakers’ games are less about the opponent and more about themselves. They look like a group that has realized the main goal of the season is simply to navigate toward the summer, when a major reshuffle is looming.

However, there are still plenty of games to play, and every disappointment — given the Lakers’ profile and the star power they carry — comes with amplified scrutiny and criticism. Luka Dončić, in particular, has become a talking point across nearly every major national outlet, and it will be interesting to see how he and his teammates respond.

Lakers (34-23) @ Suns (33-26) game facts

Rest: LAL on 1 day of rest; PHX on 1 day of rest

Ranking: LAL 17th in Point Diff (-0.5), PHX 14th in Point Diff (+1.0)

LAL vs PHX 2025-26 record: 1-2 (see Game 20 observations here, see Game 25 observations here, see Game 28 observations here )

LAL injuries: Rui Hachimura (questionable), Jaxson Hayes (probable)

PHX injuries: Devin Booker (OUT), Dillon Brooks (OUT), Jordan Goodwin (OUT), Cole Anthony (OUT), Haywood Highsmith (OUT)

LAL projected starting five: Luka Dončić (G), Marcus Smart (G), Austin Reaves (G), LeBron James (F), Deandre Ayton (C)

LAL key reserves: Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes

PHX projected starting five: Collin Gillespie (G), Jalen Green (G), Ryann Dunn (F), Royce O’Neal (F), Mark Williams (C)

PHX key reserves: Grayson Allen, Oso Ighodaro, Jamaree Bouyea, Rasheer Fleming, Amir Coffey

PHX rotation:

Key storyline: How will the Lakers respond to the latest high-profile breakdown?