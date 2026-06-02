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This is the article I knew was eventually coming. I just wasn’t looking forward to writing it.

You see, the offseason is one of my favorite times on the NBA calendar. It’s when you can zoom out from the nightly results and dig into the bigger questions of team building, roster construction, and long-term vision. That is especially true this summer, with the Lakers heading into one of the most important offseasons in recent franchise history. There are crucial questions to answer, with the contract situation of every key player not named Luka Dončić up in the air. If you prefer a more optimistic framing, there is also plenty of flexibility.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve already written about the options to address the glaring hole at center, the importance of finding All-Defense caliber talent to place around Dončić, and most recently kicked off draft coverage with a deep dive into the Lakers’ decision on the No. 25 pick.

If you remember, I also kicked off the offseason by calling Giannis Antetokounmpo the first domino of the Lakers' summer and explaining why the Lakers should at least explore that unlikely path if it somehow opens up. I put Giannis ahead of the second-biggest domino, LeBron James, because I believe that if the Lakers somehow found a way to bring another megastar to Hollywood, it would be a swing big enough to justify turning the page on the LeBron era.

So as I started thinking through the more realistic offseason paths available to the Lakers, much like I imagine the organization’s recently expanded front office is doing right now in far greater detail, I kept running into the same roadblock.

It is the decision that will shape almost every other decision.

What happens with LeBron James?

Today’s highlights:

Start with respect No true Luka era until the LeBron era ends The pragmatic reality

1-Start with respect

If you've followed my writing for a while, you probably know that empathy is something I value a lot. It's one of the reasons I've always gravitated toward coaches like Steve Kerr and JJ Redick. Despite their enormous competitive drive and obsession with winning, they seem capable of zooming out when needed and viewing situations through a broader life perspective.

That is also why I want to approach the LeBron-Lakers situation with as much empathy as possible for all sides involved.

LeBron is a legend of the game, undoubtedly the defining player of his era and, depending on who you ask, perhaps the greatest player ever. Watching him continue to rewrite the record books while helping the Lakers play highly competitive basketball at age 41 has been one of the most remarkable chapters in NBA history.

James’ eight seasons in Los Angeles, including delivering the franchise’s 17th championship, have earned him a place among Lakers legends. Any conversation about his future should begin with that recognition.

Even more remarkable is that at age 41, he remains one of the best players in the NBA. Not just good for his age. Not just good enough. A top-tier player who can still be the best player in a playoff series, as we witnessed during the Lakers' first-round upset of the Rockets.

And all of that is what makes the situation so intriguing, complex, and difficult.

2-No true Luka era until the LeBron era ends