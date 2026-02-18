Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

I’m traveling this week, enjoying Norway and its icy cold winter, with tons of snow and long cross-country skiing sessions. I actually planned to take a full week off from content. But I couldn’t help myself. Somewhere between climbs on the cross-country skis and trying not to freeze my face off, I found my mind drifting back to the Lakers.

About what the real story of the first part of their season has been and what it could mean for the rest of the year now that we’re at that unofficial checkpoint, when teams start gearing up for their post–All-Star break runs.

Injuries were, of course, the story of the first part of the season. Or more precisely, the Lakers’ ability to overcome prolonged absences from all three of their stars. At 33–21, they sit in fifth place and remain in the mix for the top spots in the Western Conference. Austin Reaves has missed 26 games, LeBron James 18, and Luka Dončić 12 out of 54 total games. The trio has shared the floor in just 10 of them.

However, if injuries have been the most obvious story, the more important one has been quieter. The intricacies of the current roster, and more specifically the fit of the three superstars.

So in this deep dive, I’ll look at the lineup data to portray some of the challenges the Lakers have faced, which likely explain why they chose not to make any drastic changes at the deadline and instead wait for a bigger overhaul in the summer. I’ll also try to offer a few suggestions on how JJ Redick could get the most out of the current situation and the remainder of the season.

Note: I tried to avoid lineup combinations with samples below 500 possessions, but a few still fall in the 300–500 possession range, so that should be taken into consideration. Even in the larger samples, the data can still be influenced by shooting luck and other contextual factors, which is why I added three-point shooting splits for additional perspective.

Today’s highlights:

The big three… or a big two problem? Splitting the aces: going all-offense with Dončić, all-defense with James? Breaking up Dončić, James, Hachimura minutes Luke Kennard and the value of shooting around Dončić A testing ground for the summer rebuild?

1-The big three… or a big two problem?

The first challenge in assessing the Lakers this season is not what we’ve seen, but rather what we haven’t. The superstar trio of Dončić, James, and Reaves, which should be the main strength of this top-heavy roster, has played only 10 games together. The Lakers won seven of those, which is a respectable mark, but the sample is tiny. The trio has shared the floor for just 152 minutes, or 322 non-garbage-time possessions.

For comparison, the Timberwolves trio of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Julius Randle has logged 1,667 possessions together. Even the primary trios of other Western contenders in Oklahoma City, Denver, and San Antonio, all of whom have dealt with injuries as well, have played 500 possessions or more.

However, even in this small sample, the numbers for lineups with Dončić, Reaves, and James on the floor together are not what you would want to see from your three best players.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

Yes, those numbers are skewed by several blowout losses the Lakers were involved in, and more than half of the sample, 182 possessions, comes from the old starting lineup with Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura, a group Redick and his staff have since moved away from. Marcus Smart will likely be the fifth starter after the break, and we’ll see whether that can push the starting lineup into positive net rating territory.

The key challenge, however, is not necessarily how to make lineups with all three superstars work, but rather how to make units built around just two of them, Dončić and James, function. The sample size for those combinations is much larger, and as you can see from the lineup data, the results have been equally concerning. In 1,416 possessions with Dončić and James sharing the floor, the Lakers posted a –4.2 point differential. Even removing the 322 possessions that also included Reaves, the number only improves to –3.2 across 1,094 possessions.

Most lineup subsets featuring Dončić and James have posted a negative net rating, largely because of poor defensive results. That reinforces the growing realization that, at this point in their careers, they are not a good defensive fit. The overlap in their strengths and weaknesses has often been more limiting than additive.

2-Splitting the aces: going all-offense with Dončić, all-defense with James?