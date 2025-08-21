Photo by MediaNewsGroup / Getty Images

The general consensus around the NBA is that the Lakers had a very solid offseason.

I’ve written plenty about their roster upgrades. If you missed it, you can find detailed breakdowns of their new additions: Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia. Each of the moves addressed clear weaknesses. Ayton, motivated to change the narrative of his career, fills the most glaring hole in the middle. Smart, similarly motivated and hopefully healthy, gives them an All-Defense level stopper at the point of attack. And all three combine to give the Lakers a more versatile, less one-dimensional offense than the one that fell short in the playoffs.

But despite the improvements, it seems Rob Pelinka and the front office haven’t significantly addressed one area-one that’s becoming more important across the NBA and was especially clear in the Finals with the fast-paced race between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

1-Losing on the margins: the Lakers’ pace and speed problem

Another topic that has gained traction lately is how the new ownership and its resources should allow the Lakers to improve at winning on the margins. That was often identified as a weakness under the previous family-run, resource-limited ownership. In this context, margins mean everything that surrounds the players: analytics, scouting, player development, strength and conditioning. The smartest teams, like the current champions in Oklahoma City, go even further by investing in people who can anticipate where the NBA is headed. As I wrote in my Finals Aftermath piece, OKC even has a department dedicated to analyzing future trends. For the Lakers, you don’t need to go very deep into the data to see the biggest area they have been losing on the margins on the court.

The most glaring case—and one I’ve been tracking since Dončić joined the team—is the huge discrepancy in fast break points. Readers who followed my Lakers coverage last season will remember this chart showing the troubling trend of negative fast break point differential, which is simply the gap between their own fast break points and those scored by opponents. Since Dončić joined in February, Dončić, James, and the Lakers have won that battle in only 7 of 37 regular season and playoff games.

Los Angeles Lakers fast break points differential by game 2024-25 (regular season and playoffs)

And if you look at the last couple of red bars in the chart, you’ll see that the inability to contain the younger, more athletic Wolves in transition was probably just as big a reason for the collapse as the lack of size. Not coincidentally, the two teams that ranked at the top in fast break point differential during both the regular season and the playoffs ended up meeting in the NBA Finals.

Circling back to the idea of winning on the margins, it seems teams like OKC and Indiana made speed a priority rather than a secondary consideration. They made a conscious, strategic decision to build their rosters and styles around fast, athletic, and aggressive players. Both teams, along with Memphis, ranked in the top three in pace during both the regular season and the playoffs. The Thunder feature two fast and mobile bigs in Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, paired with quick perimeter players like Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and of course Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Pacers, meanwhile, surrounded their star Tyrese Haliburton with high-motor athletes such as Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, T.J. McConnell, and Bennedict Mathurin.

And while Rick Carlisle’s teams have often been labeled as offense-first, one of the key lessons from both Indiana’s and OKC’s playoff success is that they played with relentless pace on both ends of the floor.

2-How to measure speed?

If you read my post yesterday about Luka Dončić’s game where he showed new signs of burst, you might recall that measuring speed has been something I’ve been trying to figure out while researching this piece over the past week. The eye test is one thing—I can say Holmgren is super quick for a big—but what about Hartenstein? And how do the Lakers’ players, especially the newcomers Ayton, LaRavia, and Smart, stack up? More importantly, will they help with the Lakers’ glaring transition problems?

Tracking data speed metrics

The first step in going beyond the eye test is to look at tracking data, which measures player distance, speed, and physical workload on the court.

To test how accurate this data really is, I compared a few big men my eye test says are very fast—like Jaxson Hayes, Daniel Gafford, and Alex Sarr—with a few on the more cumbersome end of the spectrum, such as Steven Adams, Ivica Zubac, and Brook Lopez. I then lined them up against Lakers and Mavericks bigs from last season.