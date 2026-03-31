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After beating the Pacers and the Nets, the Lakers wrapped up their three-game stretch against bottom-feeder teams the right way, beating the Washington Wizards 120–101 for their third straight win.

Now come the real tests. Two big games against quality opponents that could go a long way toward clinching the 3rd spot in the West.

To close a difficult but very successful March, they face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, followed by a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in a battle between MVP candidates.

Source: NBA official website

Because of the schedule, this piece will be a mix of game observations and preview, with the focus leaning more toward what’s ahead given the stakes.

Today’s notes:

No Luka, Wizards still no problem Cavs preview: game facts How Harden reshaped the Cavs How the Cavs have changed since the last matchup Legs, defense, and shotmaking

1-No Luka, Wizards still no problem