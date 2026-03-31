Lakers Game Notes: Game 75 vs Wizards and Cavaliers Preview
Job done against bad teams, now the real tests come
After beating the Pacers and the Nets, the Lakers wrapped up their three-game stretch against bottom-feeder teams the right way, beating the Washington Wizards 120–101 for their third straight win.
Now come the real tests. Two big games against quality opponents that could go a long way toward clinching the 3rd spot in the West.
To close a difficult but very successful March, they face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, followed by a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in a battle between MVP candidates.
Because of the schedule, this piece will be a mix of game observations and preview, with the focus leaning more toward what’s ahead given the stakes.
digginbasketball is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Today’s notes:
No Luka, Wizards still no problem
Cavs preview: game facts
How Harden reshaped the Cavs
How the Cavs have changed since the last matchup
Legs, defense, and shotmaking