Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz / Getty Images

The Lakers are entering what might be their final prove-it-or-lose-it stretch of the season. For months, they have mostly been described as average. Dominant against bad teams, but with fatal flaws against the best and not a team anyone puts in the real contender tier.

The next two weeks give the Lakers a chance to change that perception.

Seven of the Lakers’ next eleven games come against teams widely considered contenders, starting tonight in Denver. There they face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets at Ball Arena, where Denver is always tough to beat. But Luka Dončić is 3–0 against the Nuggets as a Laker and had his first statement game in purple and gold in the Mile High City last February.

The standings say these teams are nearly identical. The Lakers (37–24) and Nuggets (38–24) are separated by just half a game. Yet the perception around the two teams and their superstars could hardly be more different.

Why is that? Is there a real gap between these teams, and if so, where does it actually show up?

To explore that question, I decided to take a slightly different approach for today’s preview.

Today’s highlights:

1-Two teams, very similar profiles 📈

2-What separates the Nuggets’ elite offense from the Lakers’ good offense?

3-If it is that simple, why aren’t the Lakers doing it?

4-The most underrated trait of contenders

5-Lessons for the summer and Lakers’ team building around Dončić

1-Two teams, very similar profiles 📈

Record is not the only area where these two teams are close. Both are led by unique offensive geniuses who can dominate a game either by scoring or passing and are the head of the snake of the NBA’s best and second-best half-court offenses. Both are top-10 offensive teams but bottom-ten defenses. Both teams’ second-best scorers are combo guards who have had great seasons but have mostly been underrated throughout their careers.

But if we dig deeper into the advanced stats from Cleaning the Glass, we can see a gap much bigger than the standings suggest:

Nuggets : 38–24, 1st on offense at 121.4 points per 100 possessions, 22nd on defense at 117.4, +3.9 point differential

Lakers: 37–24, 10th on offense at 117.7, 21st on defense at 117.0, +0.7

Lakers and Nuggets offensive and defensive rankings to date (data source: Cleaning the Glass)

The first thing that jumps out when looking at the comparison is that, as hopeless as the Lakers’ defense has often looked, it still currently ranks one spot above the Nuggets. There is, of course, additional context, especially around injuries that have hit both teams hard this season. Denver’s best defenders, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson, have all missed a lot of games.

The other, more significant takeaway is that the main difference between these two teams lies in the level of excellence on offense. The Nuggets have been elite, the best offense in the NBA, while the Lakers have flirted with top-five territory but have not been consistent enough to break into it and currently sit 10th in the rankings. Two of the Lakers’ top offensive options, Austin Reaves and LeBron James, have also missed significant chunks of the season, but even with all three Lakers superstars healthy, the offense has struggled to reach a truly elite level.

2-What separates the Nuggets’ elite offense from the Lakers’ good offense?