The first one’s in the books. The Lakers opened their season in the much-anticipated doubleheader, falling 119–109 to the Golden State Warriors.

NBA basketball can sometimes feel predictable because it’s a talent-driven league, and the key factors highlighted in the game preview showed up exactly as expected. Even so, the way it all unfolded made for a fun and revealing opener. For the Lakers, it was also a good early measuring stick to see where they stand with their reshaped roster compared to a well-tuned, veteran contender. I’ll try to unpack some of the key learnings in my notes below.

Bonus points: notes on Smart, Vanderbilt, and LaRavia

1-Lakers not at Warriors’ processing speed

This was the predictable part. At this stage of the season, while still trying to integrate several key new pieces and playing without one of their two dual processors on the motherboard, the Lakers simply couldn’t keep up. The Warriors can run hundreds of variations of their favorite actions through Curry, Green, and Butler almost in their sleep, and defending that at an elite level requires a fully in-sync defense. The Lakers aren’t there yet and don’t have the athleticism or speed to compensate and recover. Nor do they have an elite backline, read-every-play-and-clean-it-up defender like Draymond Green, who predictably caused all kinds of problems for hesitant players such as Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jake LaRavia.

Without LeBron James, the Lakers lacked the basketball IQ and the mental and physical toughness to match the Warriors. What will sting is that, while the Warriors are one of the most aggressive defenses in the league and among the best at forcing turnovers, plenty of the Lakers’ mistakes were self-inflicted. They opened the game sloppy with the ball, committing nine turnovers in the first quarter alone, which is like starting a race ten yards behind a faster runner.

2–Warriors pivot to hunting smaller targets

Going into the game, the obvious focus for the Lakers was how to chase Curry. JJ Redick opened the season with Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup, a matchup-based choice made specifically for that assignment. In my preview, I identified Dončić and Ayton as the two main targets Curry would attack in pick-and-roll and off-ball screen actions. The good news for the Lakers was that both held up surprisingly well when involved in the primary actions against Curry (like the rest of the team, they struggled more with the counters that Curry created through his gravity). The bad news was that the 6’2” Vincent became the primary target for Jimmy Butler, who went at him and other smaller Laker defenders repeatedly with mismatch bully-ball attacks on the block. The smaller Lakers defenders couldn’t contain Butler without fouling, as he scored 16 of his team-high 31 points from the free-throw line. Austin Reaves, another of Butler’s targets, committed three of his five fouls trying to slow him down.

Fouling and free throws ended up as one of the critical factors in this game. The Warriors made 26 of their 29 attempts, while the Lakers were just 17 of 28 from the line.

3-Positive takeaway I: Luka continues to look great ( 🎞️VIDEO)

When talking about positives, the most obvious one — and the most important in the big-picture view — is that Dončić continues to look like a completely different player from the one we saw during last season’s injury- and trade-defined stretch. He looks much closer to the rebuilt version I watched in person this summer at EuroBasket.

Dončić’s 43 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block were impressive, but even more so was the way he got there. Dončić was getting to the paint at will, not only punishing switches but also creating separation in isolation against elite athletes like Jonathan Kuminga. His 29 drives were the most he’s had as a Laker (his previous high was 23 against the Pelicans in April), and he looked like the aggressive, drive-first, step-back-second player from a couple of seasons ago👇

4-Positive takeaway II: Reaves’ downhill game and paint pressure

The biggest reason the Lakers were able to hang around for most of the game (the closest they got was within six points with four minutes left), despite committing 20 turnovers and making nine fewer threes than the Warriors, was that Reaves, like Dončić, was getting into the paint at will. Dončić and Reaves combined to shoot 18-for-20 in the paint, a ridiculous 90 percent.

Lakers vs Warriors shooting splits (source: Cleaning the Glass)

Redick praised Reaves’ offseason improvement in burst and athleticism, and his impressive downhill drive game has carried over from the preseason into this one. Reaves also collected nine assists, often in secondary drive-and-kick situations.

However, he was among the main culprits in the Lakers’ sloppy ball control, committing a team-high five turnovers — several of them on entry or pocket passes while initiating the offense.

5–Hachimura and Ayton struggling as the third and fourth decision-makers

This was another area I flagged as potentially problematic in my preview, and LeBron’s absence only magnified it, pushing Ayton and Hachimura up in both minutes and the decision-making pecking order. Neither player is a good passer or a fast processor. Both excel in simpler situations that require direct finishing solutions, while Green and the Warriors are experts at forcing you into uncomfortable decisions.

Overreactions to Ayton’s predictable struggles aren’t surprising, but I don’t think they’re fair given where the Lakers are right now. Redick, Dončić, and the rest of the group will need to create an environment that makes Ayton’s decisions easier and more automatic. That kind of chemistry will take time to build.

Last night, Ayton tried — and struggled — to finish in the paint, whether rolling to a seal out of pick actions or attacking mismatches after switches. The results were poor, but the Lakers need to keep going to him in those spots, as these are the kinds of counters against switching that could make their offense less of a two-man show. I was more concerned with Ayton missing a critical box-out against Kuminga in the closing minutes than with him not scoring against Green or struggling against the Warriors’ fast and aggressive defense.

Bonus points

This game had a playoff feel in the way both teams hunted for switches and tested role players to make shots. Kuminga and Green punished the Lakers’ tactic of daring them to shoot by knocking down a few critical ones. Jarred Vanderbilt, on the other hand, looked like the kind of player who gets played off the floor in a playoff series, missing both of his open corner threes badly. He’s another player who predictably struggled against Green — and one the Lakers shouldn’t give up on just yet. Jake LaRavia made a couple of shots but continues to fall short of providing the hustle or defensive impact expected based on his reputation, though he did grab two offensive rebounds. Marcus Smart was the one who showed he belonged on the floor, and deserves a bigger future role, in a playoff-like setting, as the only player who consistently brought the required defensive intensity and force.