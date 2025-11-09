Photo by Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“Nothing.”

That’s how JJ Redick summed up what his team came up with last night. The other thing the visibly upset Redick revealed in a very brief postgame session was that he knew it would be a long night after the first two minutes.

The Lakers certainly looked like they’d had a long night before, coming out completely flat after two days of rest against a team on the second night of a back-to-back and missing four of its five best players. Yes, trap games like this, when you take it easy against an undermanned team, happen in an 82-game NBA season. The Lakers themselves just won one five days ago in Portland, in what we called a culture-setting win.

Still, this was a very disappointing showing. In my preview, I wrote that this and the next game in Charlotte were chances for the Lakers to prove their contender worth by taking care of business. They failed miserably at the first hurdle.

Programming note: With this game, we’ve reached the 10-game mark. So tomorrow, instead of the Hornets preview, I’ll publish an early trends piece looking at the first signals.

Today’s notes:

Not good enough for complacency When Luka isn’t feeling the stage Big-picture lesson I: too much finesse Big-picture lesson II: Lakers struggles against speed and movement The other side of Deandre Ayton

1-Not good enough for complacency

The most disappointing part about this game is that the Lakers aren’t good enough to afford that level of complacency. They were a surprising 7–2 heading into this one, but their net rating, defensive rank, and the way they’d won most games showed they’re not a top-five team yet. This is an undermanned group that’s been winning thanks to an outlier hot shooting start, hustle, and a few breaks going their way in close games.

Last night was a good reminder that their 7–3 record doesn’t fully reflect where they actually are as a team right now. It was their worst defensive performance of the season, dropping them to 22nd in defensive rating. That result, even with key absences, is another sign this team is still very much a work in progress.

2-When Luka isn’t feeling the stage

What makes Luka Dončić such a special player to watch is that, typically, the bigger the stage and the tougher the challenge, the better he performs. He lives for big-stage games — and you’ll take that every time from your superstar.

The downside of that equation is that in games where there’s no one to light that fire on the other end, you sometimes get a “meh” performance or even a stinker against bottom dwellers or depleted teams like the Hawks were. It’s not that Dončić, who had a 22/6/4 stat line at halftime, played terribly or was the main culprit in this defeat. This was a collective no-show, a low-energy, low-focus, no-urgency game, and Dončić was part of it. Without other leaders like James or Reaves to steady the ship, there was no one to prevent the wreck.

3-Big-picture lesson I: too much finesse