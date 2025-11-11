Photo by David Jensen / Getty Images

After a no-show disappointment in Atlanta, where the Lakers’ five-game winning streak was snapped by an undermanned Hawks team, they made sure not to repeat the mistake. This time, they took care of business against another shorthanded opponent, beating the Charlotte Hornets 121–111.

However, the start of the game — the lack of urgency, focus, and physicality the Lakers showed in the first quarter — resembled the collapse in Atlanta and served as another example of why their defense ranks in the bottom third of the league.

In the end, regardless of how it looked, this was another win for a team that has been pretty impressive at collecting them early in the season. The Lakers are now 8–3 heading into a big showdown with the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

Today’s notes:

Awesome offense with passable defense: a recipe with flaws Offense looked casual, but the results were awesome Marcus Smart turning on the pressure switch in the second half (🎞️VIDEO) Reaves back, back to two-headed monster attack A legit Luka dunk (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Awesome offense with passable defense: a recipe with flaws

In my 10-game check, I wrote that the early stretch clearly showed this is an offense-minded team, one built to overwhelm opponents with scoring and rely on just enough defense to make it matter. The problem lately has been that the Lakers play as if they can flip the switch from bad to passable, or sometimes solid, defense during games. Last night, the same on-and-off approach that backfired in Atlanta eventually worked out, but it’s certainly not a championship habit.

The Lakers opened the game without proper physicality or focus, even jogging back on defense after getting their shots blocked twice on the other end. Once again, the rotations were too slow or not executed with enough pressure, leading to several open corner threes and a 134 defensive rating in the first half.

Another thing I highlighted in the 10-game check was the defensive challenges of the Ayton–Hachimura lineups, and the first half was a showcase of that. Hachimura struggled to contain Miles Bridges, while Ayton had his second consecutive low-motor, low-activity, no-impact defensive game, including a couple of concerning breakdowns down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

2-Offense looked casual, but the results were awesome