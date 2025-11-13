Photo by Joshua Gateley / Getty Images

This was supposed to be a measuring stick game for the Lakers. A chance to see where they stand early in the season against the best team in the NBA, the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Instead, it turned into a sobering reality check, and another sign that the Lakers might not be as good as their surprising 8–4 record suggests.

This isn’t a new concern. I mentioned it in my 10-game check, and now the Lakers, despite sitting fifth in the West, are the only team in the top nine with a negative point differential.

This was a second big blowout loss on what’s turning into a disappointing road trip, one that exposed some structural roster flaws that even LeBron James’ return won’t fix against elite teams like OKC. And OKC truly is that, a juggernaut reaching historically good levels, a team currently a couple of tiers above the Lakers in both talent and cohesion.

Today’s notes:

A frustrating but realistic comparison of where both teams are right now in the team-building process Failing to respond to early Thunder force 📈 Too slow, two steps behind against fast-processing teams: defense Too slow, two steps behind against fast-processing teams: offense What’s next?

1-A frustrating but realistic comparison of where both teams are right now in the team-building process

The Lakers could and should play much better than they did last night. But this game, and that similar total collapse in Atlanta, showed they’re still a fragile team. One that lacks the cohesion and resilience to respond when things don’t go their way.

Twelve games into the season, the Lakers are still searching for chemistry, connectivity, and signals that could help them answer some long-term questions. This isn’t an unusual spot for a fairly new team that’s dealt with prolonged absences of all its key players while trying to integrate three offseason additions who rank second, third, and sixth in total minutes played. Early-season disappointments are part of the learning process, and as JJ Redick said after the game, they’re a reflection of where this group is right now, not what it strives to be later in the season.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are a fully connected group. Not only one of the most talented teams in the league, but also one with the most continuity. They picked up right where they left off last June. And if it’s any consolation for Lakers fans, they did the same kind of dismantling to the Warriors the previous night. The good news for the Lakers is that they stacked enough wins at the start of the season that there’s no need to panic when growing-pain lessons like this hit.

2-Failing to respond to early Thunder force 📈

Not starting at full speed or playing with enough physicality and force has been a recurring pattern for the Lakers this season. To their credit, in plenty of games they’ve managed to adjust and turn things around after soft starts.

That approach is a death sentence against the Thunder, because you’ll be down 20 points before you even realize it, and by then the game is already over. The Lakers opened the game with a couple of sloppy passes, or passes to players who weren’t decisive enough on their cuts, seals, or just claiming the ball on entry passes, which resulted in six first-quarter turnovers and 11 in the first half.

Turnovers have been another early-season problem that continues to hurt the Lakers. This was the fourth game of the season in which they turned the ball over on more than 20 percent of their possessions, and all four were losses.

Lakers turnover % by game

3-Too slow, two steps behind against fast-processing teams: defense