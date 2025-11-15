Photo by Sean Gardner / Getty Images

After a disappointing showing against the best team in the NBA, the Lakers got a chance for redemption against one of the worst.

They took full advantage, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 118–104 in a game that also counted toward the NBA Cup, where the Lakers now sit at the top of West Group B with a 2–0 record and a +19 point differential (which, yes, Deandre Ayton, does matter).

The game, much like their now 2–2 road trip, was an up-and-down affair, with some positive flashes but not enough to inspire confidence that this team has what it takes to stay close to the conference elite. However, the Lakers should get a big boost soon with LeBron James’ return, and this game might be remembered more for the lessons it provided than for the win itself.

Today’s notes:

The valuable reps of solving the blitz Luka’s chess game and first-half passing masterclass (🎞️VIDEO) Bench, shooting, and turnover concerns 📊 Ayton: high-impact offense, low-impact defense Quick Bucks preview

1-The valuable reps of solving the blitz

Despite the Lakers finally opening the game with a strong start and building an early 15-point first-quarter lead, and even extending it to 22 in the third, this game still featured too many defensive breakdowns, sloppy turnovers, and worrying bench minutes (more on that in one of my next points) against a very inexperienced Pelicans team to take it as a sign of a real turnaround. All starters having to play 34 minutes or more, with Luka Dončić logging 40 on the first night of a back-to-back, could have been avoided with more focus on both ends.

The biggest positive last night was the Lakers getting countless reps executing their offense in 4-on-3 situations against aggressive blitzes, hedges, and other trapping coverages on Dončić for the second consecutive game.

The Lakers struggled against the super-aggressive and connected Thunder defense, but they had much more time and space last night, which made a world of difference.

A slower, more controlled game is what they needed this early in the season, and to JJ Redick and Dončić’s credit, they were ready. As we’ve seen with Dončić’s Mavericks teams in the past, opponents will change their approaches against him cyclically, and getting these reps, becoming more comfortable, and building chemistry to problem-solve in 4-on-3 situations is key for later in the season and in the playoffs.

2-Luka’s chess game and first-half passing masterclass ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Dončić had one of his most in-control, non-scoring-dominant first halves, finishing with 20 points and 9 assists despite being blitzed and pressed full court from the opening possession.

The Lakers did a great job punishing all the attention Dončić drew, whether it came from backcourt pressure or blitzes in pick-and-rolls. They were deliberate in attacking smaller Pelicans defenders with rim runs and seals in transition, and by stretching the floor — setting screens much higher to counter the blitz.

You could make a full highlight reel just from Dončić’s kick-ahead passes in transition from this game, which he referred to postgame as part of his chess-like moves against different defensive counters.

Dončić cooled off in the second half, looking frustrated and tired from the nonstop hounding by Herb Jones and Micah Peavy (remember him from my Late Draft Gems deep dive).

However, the attention Dončić drew created numerous advantageous situations where Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves especially flourished. After a rough start, Redick made sure to get Reaves attacking on the move, coming off away screens and curls against smaller defenders, which resulted in a 20-point second half for Reaves.