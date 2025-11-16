Photo by Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

The Lakers saved the best for last. After an up-and-down road trip that raised more questions than it offered long-term answers, they mustered their last remaining ounce of energy on the second night of a back-to-back, the fifth game in eight days, and ended it in style with an impressive 119–95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

This was a huge momentum-boosting performance, probably the most impressive win of the young season, putting the team at 10–4, the best record after 14 games in eight NBA seasons for a Luka Dončić-led team.

The Lakers can now head into a rare schedule break week, with only one home game against the Jazz on Tuesday, in full rest and recovery mode, hoping to build on their hot start with reinforcements arriving. LeBron James is scheduled to have his first full practice with the team on Monday and is expected to make his season debut soon.

The team also uncovered two new rotation pieces in this game, which should only add to the already immaculate vibes.

Today’s notes:

A statement against the NBA’s best half-court offense 📈 Spry, locked-in, two-way Luka (🎞️VIDEO) Best 1-2 scoring punch put on another show Deandre Ayton fighting like a lion (🎞️VIDEO) Adou Thiero and Maxi Kleber making their rotation cases (🎞️VIDEO)

1 – A statement against the NBA’s best half-court offense 📈

An NBA season is a marathon, and every team (well, maybe except OKC) goes through its ups and downs. The key, when you hit a lull, is not to dwell too long and to snap out of it quickly. The Lakers had a couple of rough nights, two bad losses in Atlanta and Oklahoma City, that spoiled what had been a surprisingly good start to the season. Postgame, JJ Redick referenced a Jay-Z verse, “It was all good just a week ago,” and the Lakers made sure it felt that way again.

Undermanned and missing four key rotation pieces in LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Gabe Vincent, the Lakers not only played their best defensive game of the season, but their 34 points allowed were the fewest in a first half since 2021.

The Lakers were disciplined from the start, building a three- or sometimes four-man wall against Giannis, and looked the most connected and focused on defense they’ve been all season. A team whose winning formula so far has relied on awesome offense and passable defense closed the trip with two great defensive performances in a row.

Yes, the Bucks missed a ton of threes in the first half, going 4-of-21, but they turned it around after the break, hitting 11-of-18 and finishing at a respectable 38% for the game. Their effort, discipline, and fight against Giannis paid off, as they finished the game with more makes at the rim and at the free-throw line than the Bucks, a pretty remarkable feat for a team I’ve often described as finesse this season.

Lakers - Bucks shooting splits (source: Cleaning the Glass)

2-Spry, locked-in, two-way Luka ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Like the rest of the team, Dončić looked a bit energy-drained on this road trip. And he’s also the player whose body and movement we tend to overanalyze the most. I got a few DMs asking if he looks less nimble than he did earlier in the season. We also had our annual early-season debate on X about his diminishing rim frequency. And to be fair, those concerns often have some legitimacy.

Last night he put those concerns to rest, at least for a week. He looked spry, creating separation against Kyle Kuzma and Gary Harris, splitting double teams with ease, and consistently getting to his spots and to the line, where he stayed focused and made 18 of 20.

But more impressive than Dončić manipulating defenses and scoring 41 despite mostly facing aggressive two-on-the-ball coverage was how locked in he was on both ends of the floor from start to finish. Sprinting back in transition, diving for loose balls, winning a jump ball against Giannis, and putting his body on the line against the Greek Freak several times made this one of Dončić’s best two-way performances in a while.

This game, where he was clearly the best player on the floor against one of his rivals, was an early-season case for his MVP campaign that will only gain more traction if the Lakers keep winning at this pace.

3-Best 1-2 scoring punch put on another show