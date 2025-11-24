Photo by Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

Another Lakers game that leaves you unsure how to feel about it. The Lakers won their fourth straight and beat the Jazz for the second time in a baseball-series setup, which is always tough. They just keep collecting wins, so the result is nothing but good. The impression they left, though… that’s another story.

It was a game full of Jekyll and Hyde turns, with flashes of both good and bad, and for the Lakers to take the next step they will have to eliminate, or at least reduce, the bad stints. Again, the good news is that the results have been better than the play and the numbers suggest. The Lakers lead the NBA with a +2.5 win differential, which is the difference between the games they have won and what would be expected based on their point differential.

The Lakers have now won four games in a row, are tied with Denver for second in the West at 12–3, and are entering a four-game homestand, with the next two games against the Clippers and the Mavericks being NBA Cup games.

Programming note: I’m away on a short trip today and tomorrow, so there will be no Clippers preview. I will be back in time to do the Clippers game observations on Wednesday.

1-Just good enough, but not good enough to be top tier

Post-game, JJ Redick was asked about the discrepancy between his team’s win total and how the advanced numbers, like the aforementioned win and point differential, portray them, well below the surprising 12 wins. His answer was that his team had done enough to put themselves in position to win all but two games (the blowout losses against Atlanta and OKC), and “doing just enough” is a pretty accurate description of the early-season Lakers.

It describes the resiliency his team has shown, finding ways to win even when things don’t go their way or the shots don’t fall (see my fourth point). But it also sums up the often lackadaisical effort, where the Lakers open games almost as if they are testing whether “just good enough” will get them by.

Last night that meant two uninspiring first stints to open both halves (which will be something to keep monitoring with the current starting group) and an almost costly clutch collapse, marked by an offense that was too slow, too static, and too much “your turn, my turn” prevent offense.

2-Maxi Kleber the next banshee to step up

I mentioned two low-physicality stints to open both the first and third quarter. It’s clear that with LeBron James still working himself into game shape, and with the composition of the starting lineup being very scoring-heavy, the Lakers will have a hard time blowing opponents out of the gate unless they are scoring at a very high rate.

Last night they weren’t, but luckily the Jazz weren’t either, so the Lakers survived the low-energy stints until their second and third banshee units came in. Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent, Jake LaRavia, and Maxi Kleber all brought hustle off the bench and made their mark at different points in the game. Smart did it in the late second quarter, when the Lakers built a seven-point halftime lead. Vincent was great in the fourth, playing with force and holding his own when switched onto the much bigger Lauri Markkanen.

And Maxi Kleber had his best game as a Laker, stepping in during the second half for the injured Deandre Ayton. Kleber reminded everyone of his good days in Dallas, when he was a versatile defender who could either switch and contain drives or provide help defense as a mobile rim protector. Kleber had one great block, contested several other shots, and made a key play in the clutch when he drove by Jusuf Nurkić on a closeout for a dunk with 1:20 left in the game. Then he capped it off with a great contest that left Keyonte George with no chance on his last-second game-winner attempt.

3-Three point shooting struggles continue