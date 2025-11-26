Photo by Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Another signature Luka 40+ point Clipper whipping. Check.

Fifth win in a row. Check.

A rivalry win with extra spice. Check.

Going 3–0 in the NBA Cup and advancing to the knockout rounds. Check.

All three stars clicking at the same time and putting on a show. Check.

After hitting the first low of the season with two poor showings against Atlanta and OKC, the positive vibes are now fully restored in Lakerland with a key NBA Cup win over their cross-town rival, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team will get a short Thanksgiving break before welcoming another “special” opponent — the Dallas Mavericks — on Friday, potentially with Anthony Davis returning to face the hottest scorer in the league, Luka Dončić, in another high-profile matchup.

Today’s notes:

Big game Luka (🎞️VIDEO) High octane offense = ceiling game Jaxson Hayes stepping up as a playmaker and an enforcer (🎞️VIDEO) Collective hustle on the boards Defense remains a mixed bag

1- Big game Luka ( 🎞️VIDEO)

After the last game against Utah, I wrote about the “bored” version of Luka, the one that sometimes struggles to get up for the so-called smaller games. Last night was the exact opposite. This was big-game Luka from the opening tip, fully locked in, fully engaged, and ready to put on another Clippers clinic.

When Dončić sank his first five threes in the opening quarter, you could tell it was going to be one of those nights.

Dončić scored 23 of his 43 points in the first quarter, the most by a Laker in 28 years, since Kobe Bryant in 2007. The wild thing, and something my newer Laker readers may not know but my Mavericks friends definitely remember as what is now a depressing memory, is that this wasn’t even Dončić’s best first quarter against the Clippers. Three years ago, during a trip to Dallas, I saw it firsthand when Dončić torched Ivica Zubac and the Clippers for 28 first-quarter points.

Dončić finished the night with 43 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block, his fifth 40-point game of the season in just 13 games.

2- High octane offense = ceiling game

Dončić wasn’t the only one having a great scoring night. The other two stars, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, did so as well. The trio combined for 99 points, and the result was a 144-points-per-100-possessions output. An absurd number and a testament to how elite this offense can be when all three stars click at the same time.

Same time isn’t the perfect phrasing here, because they did their damage in waves. Dončić’s first- and third-quarter outbursts broke the Clippers’ base defensive scheme and forced Tyronn Lue to throw everything he had at him.