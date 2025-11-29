Photo by Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

The first Luka-against-his-old-team game of the season is in the books, a 129–119 Lakers win. I know it doesn’t feel the same for many of my friends in Dallas, but for me, and it seems for Dončić too as these matchups keep piling up, they’re starting to feel more normal. Or at least a bit less strange. A bit easier to process.

Even so, these games will always be special and fun. Last night had plenty of layers: Anthony Davis’ first game back, his first game against the Lakers in Los Angeles, the first Cooper Flagg vs. Luka and LeBron matchup, and an overall competitive, entertaining game.

The Lakers won their sixth in a row. Dončić is now 3–0 against his old teammates. More importantly, the Lakers sit second in the West at 14–4 and finished a perfect 4–0 in the NBA Cup, clinching West Group B and home court against the Spurs in the quarterfinals.

Source: nba dot com/nba-cup

Today’s notes:

Jason Kidd trying to stop Luka at all costs (🎞️VIDEO) Austin Reaves keeps playing at an All-Star, All-NBA level Great offense beats good defense Cooper Flagg showing promising signs in the Mavericks’ version of advantage basketball (🎞️VIDEO) LeBron showing rust, or age?

Bonus point: A couple of interesting Luka off-ball wrinkles (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Jason Kidd trying to stop Luka at all costs ( 🎞️VIDEO)

With everything that has transpired in Dallas lately, from Nico Harrison’s firing to another round of Anthony Davis injury issues, it felt like the Mavericks’ top priority in his first game back was simple: avoid another Luka 45-point show like the last matchup.

Jason Kidd sent a blitz at Dončić before he even reached half court on the first possession, and he blitzed or doubled him all night long. Dallas mixed in zones and even played a version of box-and-one defense, all with the goal of preventing Dončić from going off again.

For most of the night it seemed like stopping Dončić was more important than getting the win. The half-court blitz on the first possession gave up a wide-open three to Austin Reaves, and the same thing happened on the box-and-one possession later on. Dallas even blitzed Dončić at half court on a key clutch possession, only to give up a wide-open LeBron James three that effectively sealed the game.

The irony is that despite all the Mavericks’ efforts, Dončić still scored 35 — right at his season average. But he also added 11 assists and plenty of hockey assists, with the Lakers shredding the scrambling Dallas defense in 4-on-3 situations.

I’ve pointed this out for a handful of games now: the Lakers are getting very comfortable solving problems in 4-on-3 situations, especially with LeBron James back as a high-IQ orchestrator who provides relief for Dončić and Austin Reaves.

2-Austin Reaves keeps playing at an All-Star, All-NBA level

Speaking of Reaves, he had another super impressive game, one of many this season. He was one of the main beneficiaries of the Mavericks zooming in on Dončić, either getting open looks in 4-on-3 situations or getting a downhill runway to attack weaker Mavericks defenders like Klay Thompson, Ryan Nembhard, or Brendon Williams. He also excelled as the primary pick-and-roll operator when Dončić was on the bench. Reaves scored 38 points on 12-of-15 shooting, an ultra-efficient night.

Dončić and Reaves are averaging 35.1 and 28.5 points per game, respectively, forming the most dominant scoring backcourt in the NBA.