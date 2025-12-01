Photo by Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

The Lakers won another one, a 133–121 win over a Pelicans team missing its five best players. They jumped on New Orleans early, building a 19-point first-quarter lead, but then eased off the gas and let the game linger longer than it should have. That meant a few extra minutes for the starters, not ideal on the front end of a back-to-back with the Suns (you’ll find a quick preview of that matchup at the end).

The important part: the Lakers avoided the classic trap game, handled business, and won their seventh straight. They’re now 11–1 against teams below .500 and sit at 15–4, still in second place in the Western Conference.

Today’s notes:

Locked in start, super-aggressive ‘Mr. First Quarter’ Luka Switch turned off, but the win never in doubt Deandre Ayton making 20-and-10 look easy Rotation insights going into the Suns game 📊 Suns preview 📊

1-Locked in start, super-aggressive ‘Mr. First Quarter’ Luka

I wrote earlier this season about “bored Luka” against lesser teams, and this felt like the coaching staff addressing exactly that. JJ Redick said post-game that they challenged the team to set the tone early and avoid another slow start.

The team — and especially Dončić — took the message to heart. Luka came out super aggressive, finishing the first quarter with a 20-point, 6-rebound, 4-assist, 1-steal, 1-block stat line, doing everything against a surprisingly switch-heavy Pelicans defense.

With this explosion, Dončić moved into first place for the most 20-point first quarters since per-quarter tracking began in the 1996–97 season.

Other Lakers followed Dončić’s lead in the first period, playing active, engaged defense and collecting half of their 14 stocks (steals + blocks) in that quarter.

2-Switch turned off, but the win never in doubt

Dončić and Austin Reaves just became the fourth duo in 50 years to each score 30+ points in three straight games, and when they’re rolling like this, scoring looks almost too easy for the Lakers.

After Dončić’s early explosion, the Pelicans junked up the game by throwing blitzes and even face-guarding him at half court, and the Lakers got a bit complacent or bored (not just my observation; Redick said it post-game as well). From there, they mostly cruised through the rest of the night. Even at three-quarter speed, the Lakers finished the game with another ridiculous scoring output of 134 points per 100 possessions and led wire-to-wire.

Source: nba dot com

What the Lakers couldn’t do was build a big enough lead to rest the starters in the fourth quarter. Reaves logged almost 40 minutes, Dončić played 35, and Hachimura 33, which is not ideal heading into a back-to-back.

Part of that was on the Lakers, who allowed far too many drives to the paint in the third quarter, and part of it was the young Pelicans shooting the lights out. They hit 50% from three, 17 points above their expected shot quality, for their best shooting night of the season.

Still, even with the hot shooting, the talent and experience gap, highlighted by Dončić and Reaves dominating at the free-throw line again, going 23 of 26 combined, was too big for the Lakers’ win to ever be in jeopardy.

3-Deandre Ayton making 20-and-10 look easy