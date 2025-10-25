Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

After another slow start, the Lakers finally found the missing ingredient and the right adjustment to turn it around, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128–110 for their first much-needed win of the season.

This was a high-exposure, nationally televised game on the new NBA on Prime coverage, which opened with what will likely be one of many Luka Dončić interviews for Lakers fans, but one that hit differently for Mavericks fans. In his new analyst role, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki sat down with Dončić to talk about his summer and his new journey in Los Angeles. Seeing Dirk walk into the Lakers facility, joking with Dončić, and ending the interview with a hermano message still feels like something from a parallel dystopian universe that should never be real.

Dončić and your writer have done their best to move on. This season finally feels like a fresh start. The same can’t be said for Mavericks fans, who watched Dončić put on another trademark show with 49 points on a big stage while their confusing team lost disappointingly at home to the lowly Wizards, prompting another round of “Fire Nico” chants.

Today’s notes:

QB Luka’s game management masterclass (🎞️VIDEO) Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt transforming the team mid-game Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura: stay-ready, wait-your-turn brilliance Deandre Ayton’s 41 screens: little shine for him, lots for Luka (🎞️VIDEO) JJ Redick making playoff-like adjustments

1-QB Luka’s game management masterclass ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Those of us who have watched every Luka game in detail recognize these kinds of dominant Luka Ball nights as they unfold. When things don’t go as well, Luka Ball can sometimes feel forced, the offense too heliocentric, too static. But when everything clicks, when shots are falling early, when Dončić is in full control, quarterbacking every snap from the first possession, dissecting the best NBA defenses ruthlessly and systematically. The complete Luka game is beautiful to watch.

I sometimes hear Lakers media critique Dončić, saying he should, like Kobe or Magic once did, involve his teammates early instead of dominating from the start. But Dončić’s chess game works the other way around. If the defense is conservative, like it was last night with his favorite target Rudy Gobert playing in drop, he brings the heat early and keeps hammering it until the opponent gives in and changes tactics. Chris Finch did just that in the third quarter, and that’s when Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, and the rest started to feast against a scrambling, demoralized defense.

When the LeBron injury news hit, I predicted the Lakers would lean more on Luka Ball and that Dončić would need to start the season like he did in 2023–24, when he carried the Mavericks through their first four games to set the tone. So far, he’s answered that call, averaging 46 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 62 percent shooting through the first two games.

2-Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt transforming the team mid-game

I titled the game preview for this one “If there’s a night to turn up the on-ball pressure…it’s this one.” Before the game, Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura both talked about physicality and being ready for a fight against the bigger Timberwolves. But for the first quarter and a half, the Lakers didn’t back up that talk with action. They got pushed around as Minnesota grabbed every loose ball and rebound, outscoring them 18–0 in second-chance points in the first half.

In the preview, I hinted at the idea of starting both Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt to hit the Wolves early and apply the on-ball pressure needed to expose their weaknesses in the playmaking department. Redick didn’t go that route — Gabe Vincent started again — but he did unleash an aggressive small-ball lineup featuring Vanderbilt and Smart at the end of the first half. The two ball hawks put together a defensive highlight reel last night. Unfortunately, there are some issues with the video tracking, so you’ll have to take my word for it.

It’s rare to see a game where two players combine for just four field goal attempts and only one make, yet leave such a massive imprint on the outcome. Smart’s hustle plays and steals, diving on the floor, and Vanderbilt’s long arms creating havoc with deflections and surprise help-side blocks changed the energy completely. Smart finished +24 in 21 minutes, and Vanderbilt was +12 in 20 energy-packed minutes. Most importantly, they flipped the script. The Timberwolves — the bully in the previous matchups — got bullied themselves, to the point where Dončić’s demolition on the other end pushed them into frustration, loss of focus, and a string of undisciplined fouls and shots. There was another positive. Jake LaRavia, the third piece of hope for a more aggressive perimeter defense, showed up as well. Lineups featuring all three offered a glimpse of a switchable perimeter wall.

3–Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura: stay-ready, wait-your-turn brilliance