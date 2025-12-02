Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The Lakers had their seven-game winning streak snatched right out of their hands, falling 125–108 in a disappointing showing against the scrappy Phoenix Suns. They got run out of their own building on the second night of a back-to-back, and they did it against a Suns team that played most of the game without their only true star, Devin Booker.

What made this one sting even more was how much it closely resembled that earlier blowout beating by the Atlanta Hawks. One loss is not a crisis for a 15–5 team, but the repeating pattern is what should raise some alarm bells.

I will dig deeper into that pattern and the key learnings from this stretch in the upcoming 20-game check mark piece over the next couple of days, before the Lakers head out for a tough three-games-in-four-nights road trip against solid Eastern Conference competition.

Source: NBA dot com

Today’s notes:

Outhustled in a Suns masterclass of proactive defense Turnovers, and a staggering 16:1 steal margin Should Luka score or give up the ball learning game Effort depending on shots falling and the offense clicking What’s next?

1-Outhustled in a Suns masterclass of proactive defense

JJ Redick has said many times that the NBA is becoming a play-hard league, and when teams don’t play hard they get exposed. That is exactly what happened to the Lakers last night. Like plenty of times this season, the Lakers sleepwalked through the first quarter, but this time they got hit by the Suns’ sledgehammer of physicality and continuous pressure, and they never came close to matching it. The Suns won every 50–50 ball and continuously outsprinted the Lakers down the floor in transition.

There was a glaring contrast in the way both teams played defense. The Suns showed multiple bodies and active hands on every drive, shot, or pass, a very proactive defense disguised in a conservative scheme (more on that in one of my next points). The Lakers, on the other hand, were simply conservatively reactive, playing with no force or pressure.

2-Turnovers, and a staggering 16:1 steal margin

I mentioned in the preview that the Suns are a top-three turnover-forcing team, and I am sure that was front and center on Redick’s scouting report, but his team seemed to ignore the message.

The Suns forced 21 Lakers turnovers and had an astonishing 16:1 margin in steals. Part of those turnovers came from the two key Lakers ball-handlers, Dončić and Reaves, driving into tight spaces against the Suns’ drop coverage that baited them in and then closed the lid with Mark Williams’ huge vertical reach in front and collapsing help from all sides. But if that part can be somewhat justified, forcing lobs and throwing risky transition push-aheads that worked against less aggressive opponents was certainly not what the Lakers should be doing against teams like the Suns or the Thunder, who hustle back and break up every single one.

The turnover snowball started with three consecutive ones in the non-Luka minutes at the start of the second quarter, but then Dončić said hold my beer and topped it with four of his own in the same period. Dončić finished the game with nine turnovers, Reaves had five, and LeBron James added three. That was far too many for the Lakers to have any chance, especially with the Suns racing down the floor against little to no resistance for easy transition looks, which ended in a chasm-like 28:2 fast break point disparity.

3-Should Luka score or give up the ball learning game