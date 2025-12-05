Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj

Down Luka Dončić and Marcus Smart, the Lakers won another close game, beating the Toronto Raptors 123–120 on a last-second Rui Hachimura game winner. It was their second victory at the buzzer after Austin Reaves sank one in Game 5 against the Timberwolves.

With another win in a close game, the Lakers remain the only unbeaten clutch team at 7–0. Even the juggernaut Thunder have dropped one and sit second at 9–1.

After a disappointing loss against the Suns, the Lakers bounced back again and still have not lost two consecutive games this season, picking up a huge road win against a surging Raptors team that ranks top ten on offense and top five on defense.

Two players I was critical of as a defensive hustle combo in my 20-game check, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton, made the two winning plays on the final possessions — Ayton getting a crucial stop on Brandon Ingram’s drive, and Hachimura sinking the game winner from the corner.

And lastly, LeBron James, like so many times before in his career, chose to make the right play over chasing his own shot that would have kept his 1,297-game streak with at least 10 points alive.

Today’s notes:

A tightly connected, resilient group (🎞️VIDEO) Austin Reaves keeps showing he is an All-NBA player (🎞️VIDEO) LeBron compensating struggles with IQ and playmaking Increased hustle for just enough stops More Adou Thiero minutes please (🎞️VIDEO)

Bonus: a quick Celtics preview

1-A tightly connected, resilient group ( 🎞️VIDEO)

I am often critical of this team’s lack of cohesion on defense, but I think that’s mostly due to a lack of defensive talent and athleticism. What the Lakers keep showing us this season is that they are a resilient group that responds to disappointing losses with bounce-back performances and keeps winning even when missing several key players.

The play that led to the game winner was the perfect example: Reaves patiently waited to draw a late-clock double team, then gave up the ball to James in the middle, and James made the right play by swinging it to Hachimura in the corner. After going scoreless on one shot in the previous game, Hachimura calmly sank the game-winning three.

2-Austin Reaves keeps showing he is an All-NBA player ( 🎞️VIDEO)

With Dončić unavailable, Reaves showed once again that the Lakers have another creator who could easily be a primary option on almost any other team. Reaves had another astonishingly dominant game, scoring 44 points on 13-of-21 shooting, 5-of-11 from three, sinking 13 of his 15 free throws, and adding 10 assists. His 22-point third-quarter scoring explosion was reminiscent of the best Dončić or Kyrie Irving takeovers I’ve seen over the past couple of years.

The Lakers are 3–1 this season when Reaves is the main cog with Dončić sidelined, and Reaves is averaging 41 points in those games.

The Lakers might not only have the best scoring duo or the best backcourt in the NBA, they might have two legit All-NBA players at the moment, with Reaves joining Dončić in the top ten of most advanced metrics this season.

3-LeBron compensating struggles with IQ and playmaking