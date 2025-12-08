Photo by Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

The Lakers once again ended a road trip in style, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 112–108 and closing their East swing on a high note for the second time this season.

With yet another down-to-the-wire win, they are now 8–0 in the clutch, 17–6 overall, and back in second place in the Western Conference.

But more than the win, the real story is that the Lakers might have gotten LeBron James back. Ever since he returned from the sciatica injury, it has been hard watching him look more like a 40-year-old than the time-defying force of nature we are used to. Tonight he turned it back. This was vintage LeBron, taking over the game and dragging a tired Lakers team, playing their third game in four days on the road, across the finish line.

Now the Lakers have two days to rest and recover before a high-profile NBA Cup quarterfinal showdown against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles on Wednesday. There is more good news as well. With Marcus Smart close to returning, JJ Redick might have a fully healthy roster available for the big game.

Today’s notes:

LeBron James: welcome back to the triangle manipulation game (🎞️VIDEO) Luka Dončić: welcome back to the USA The three stars taking turns carrying the load Defense finally showed up… in the second half Deandre Ayton: the ultimate filling-the-gaps game (🎞️VIDEO)

1-LeBron James: welcome back to the triangle manipulation game ( 🎞️VIDEO)

In my preview player spotlight, I highlighted two struggling vets, two past MVPs in LeBron James and Joel Embiid, as the key players to watch in this game. While Embiid’s struggles continued, James delivered the breakout, throwback performance we had been waiting for.

After scoring only eight points and snapping his 1,297-game streak with at least ten points in his last outing, James looked like the All-NBA player we saw last season. With his two superstar partners struggling to make shots, James stepped up in a big way, scoring 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting.

What should please Lakers fans the most is the total takeover we saw from James in the fourth quarter, when he scored 12 points, made play after play, and knocked down two huge clutch shots to secure the Lakers victory.

For the first time this season, we saw the Lakers fully lean into their triangle Luka–LeBron–Reaves matchup manipulation game, riding the hot hand and hunting the matchups they wanted to put James in position to attack smaller Sixers guards. It started with three Reaves–James actions in the middle of the fourth quarter and ended with Dončić–James actions to close the game.

2-Luka Dončić: welcome back to the USA

After a roller coaster of emotions over the past few days, including two trans-Atlantic trips in four days and being in Slovenia to witness the birth of his second daughter, Luka Dončić was back in the United States and rejoined the team in Philadelphia. As much as we view NBA superstars as superhuman heroes, going through that and then leaving your family behind to play a basketball game is not an easy thing to do.

Dončić did not shoot it well, going 9 of 24 from the field, but considering the circumstances he played an impressive overall floor game. He finished with a 31-point, 15-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, passing Nikola Jokić for second place on the all-time list of 30-point triple-doubles. The Lakers struggled to keep Andre Drummond off the offensive glass all night, but Dončić’s work on the boards was instrumental in making the rebounding deficit at least manageable and not something that swung the game against them.

And despite an off shooting night, Dončić was still the offensive backbone, carrying the load early and allowing James to have his legs fresh to finish the job. Dončić also sank two key free throws with five seconds remaining to seal the win.

3-The three stars taking turns carrying the load