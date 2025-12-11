Photo by Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

When the Lakers lose, they lose in style.

And by that I don’t just mean the margins; all seven of their losses have been by double digits, and in most of them they’ve fallen behind by 20 or more. They lose in the same way, with the same patterns, and the same flaws resurfacing each time. Tonight under the NBA Cup quarterfinal lights, that script showed up again.

They ended their NBA Cup journey with a 132–119 loss to the young and much faster San Antonio Spurs, despite the Spurs being without their best player, Victor Wembanyama, and the Lakers playing at full strength.

In a way, losing now was better for the Lakers than advancing to the semifinals and getting steamrolled by the Oklahoma City Thunder. In their current state, the Lakers’ level of physicality is at least a couple of tiers below what’s needed to even have a chance of avoiding a blowout against the Thunder.

Today’s notes:

A high-profile case for the “Lakers are pretenders” crowd A revolving-door policy cries for change No margin for error when shots aren’t falling Austin Reaves may be hitting a wall Positives: Marcus Smart is back, and so is LeBron’s spring (🎞️VIDEO)

1-A high-profile case for the “Lakers are pretenders” crowd

I got hyped up writing the preview for this high-profile NBA Cup matchup, thinking the Lakers would be all in with plenty of extra motivation. There was the monetary bonus, the trip to Vegas, and a chance to test themselves against the Thunder. Instead, this was another reminder — the fourth one, to be exact — of why the “Lakers are pretenders” crowd has a case. They have looked uncompetitive in most of their losses, and they are struggling to blow out even the lesser teams. That is why their net rating is so low, and why the 17–7 record is skewed by winning so many clutch games.

Hawks loss, OKC blowout, Suns disappointment, and now this one. All following the same pattern, struggling to keep up with younger, faster, far more athletic teams.

If not for the late run playing small ball and Marcus Smart’s hot three-point stretch, this could have been another 20-point blowout. Even with that push, the Lakers never got truly close.

2- A revolving-door policy cries for change

The Lakers have two glaring flaws. One is a lack of speed, and the other is their inability to offer any real resistance when it comes to containing the ball and stopping the drive. And last night both were painfully obvious.

All game long they were a step or two too slow against the athletic Spurs, especially the starting guard duo of Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox. Castle killed the Lakers on drives, whether out of pick-and-roll or any other action, getting to the paint at will against smaller defenders like Austin Reaves or Gabe Vincent and either finishing or drawing fouls. The Lakers are not an aggressive, pressure-the-ball team that typically fouls a lot, so giving up 36 free throws — including 9 to Castle alone — is a clear indicator that they were constantly playing catch-up.

Almost 25 games in, it’s clear that the starting unit will open most games and most halves with both an energy deficit and a defensive deficit. That is hard to overcome on nights when the offense is not scoring at a very high level. I would say the breaking point is around 120 points scored per 100 possessions.

At best, the Lakers defend and play with enough physicality in short stints. Last night that happened in the second and fourth quarters with Smart in the lineup, but against good teams — or teams that shoot the way the Spurs did, making 13 of their first 24 three-point attempts — that is nowhere near enough.

3-No margin for error when shots aren’t falling