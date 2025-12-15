Photo by Mike Christy / Getty Images

The Lakers barely escaped with another close one in Phoenix, though the notes for this game were almost spoiled late. They led by as many as 20 behind an inspiring hustle effort, but poor decision-making and execution down the stretch turned it into yet another nail-biting clutch finish.

After a wild ending featuring a review fest, a Dillon Brooks ejection, and a lucky break when Devin Booker fouled LeBron James on a three with three seconds left, the Lakers escaped with the win and remained unbeaten at 9–0 in clutch games this season.

Postgame, JJ Redick said winning ugly is fun because it means you got in the trenches and you fought. That may be true, if not for the final eight minutes, which were simply ugly — and not fun at all.

Today’s notes:

The return of the banshee(s) Vando possessed demon game (🎞️VIDEO) Another late-game prevent offense near failure Marcus Smart’s decision-making blunders (🎞️VIDEO) Ayton and Hayes: 32 points, 22 rebounds, one missed shot

1-The return of the banshee(s)

You can find some fun in an ugly win if you start with how badly the Lakers shot the ball. This was their worst three-point shooting night of the season and their worst overall shooting performance as well, paired with their third-worst turnover rate of the year. The offense struggled all night, with both main cogs sputtering. LeBron James opened the game with five turnovers in the first quarter and finished with eight, while Dončić had one of his roughest outings of the season — 7-for-25 from the field, 2-for-14 from three, six turnovers, and none of the spring he showed earlier in the year. Dončić drew nine fouls, made 13 of his 14 free throws, and he and James were the main reasons Brooks stayed in foul trouble and the Suns lived in the bonus for most of the night.

And yet, finding a way to win a game like this, no matter how ugly, can still be strangely inspiring. To win ugly, Redick had to unleash the banshees, an adjustment I speculated about before the game as a fix for the collapsing defense.

Jarred Vanderbilt returned with a bang (see next point), and the Lakers collectively outhustled and outmatched a team that has surprised the league this season with its physical, gritty, in-your-face style.

The Lakers were quicker to 50–50 balls and grabbed nearly half of their misses, their highest offensive rebounding mark in more than 15 years.

2-Vando possessed demon game ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Several players had strong hustle stretches in this one. Deandre Ayton set the tone early with two steals, a block, and two offensive rebounds in his first stint, playing a huge role in the Lakers’ dominance on the boards. Jake LaRavia couldn’t make a three or a layup to save his life, but he owned a stretch in the third quarter by beating every Suns player to loose balls, finishing with two steals, two blocks, and three offensive rebounds. Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes raised the aggressiveness another notch with their energy off the bench. And as has been the case all season, the defense and ball pressure looked very different whenever Marcus Smart was on the floor.

But despite the heavy competition, the banshee of the night award goes to Vanderbilt. After being out of the rotation for the last 10 games, Redick gave Vando another opportunity, and he took full advantage. Vanderbilt played like a man possessed, like a hound finally unleashed after being kept hungry, delivering one of the most impressive 15-minute stretches of pure hustle play I’ve seen from a Laker in a long while. Vanderbilt finished with six offensive rebounds, two steals, a block, and several deflections.

Giving Vando and others the green light to crash the offensive glass against a smaller Suns lineup, often playing Dillon Brooks or Royce O’Neale at the four, was a clear tactical win for Redick and ultimately the factor that decided the game.

3-Another late-game prevent offense near failure