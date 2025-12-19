Photo by Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

The Lakers keep piling up these wins where the early effort leaves a lot to be desired, yet they still find ways to do just enough down the stretch. They beat the Utah Jazz 143–135 for the third time this season, improving to 10–0 in the clutch. But as impressive as that clutch record is, this one should be filed as another close win that probably shouldn’t have been so close against a bad team.

But to be fair, you take any win in the NBA, no matter how it looks—especially on the road in Salt Lake City, where the Jazz have already beaten the Rockets, Mavericks, and Suns this season. Doing so without two starters in Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton, plus a key reserve in Gabe Vincent, and on a night when the opponent was red hot, shooting 50 percent from three, adds even more context. With the win, the Lakers improved to 19–7 and climbed back to third place in the West.

But more than the result, even if the performance wasn’t impressive, the Lakers may have taken a meaningful step, one development that, if it sticks and becomes something they can build on (see note five), could make this win look far more important in hindsight.

Today’s notes:

1-Luka: from the same old struggles to the same old dominance in one half ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Dončić has been struggling with his outside shot over the past couple of games, and this one started in a similar mode. He was scoring and dishing, but there were still a few forced step-back threes mixed in, and the results showed: 1-of-7 from beyond the arc in the first half. It felt like one of those nights where Dončić would get his numbers, but the impact, the dominance, and the full bending of the defense wouldn’t quite be there. But in the second half, Dončić flipped the script. He bought into the adjustment Redick made (see point five), was even more aggressive getting into the paint, took only five threes, and most importantly hit three of them, including two key consecutive shots down the stretch that put the Lakers out of reach and sealed the win.

Most importantly, Dončić’s pressure forced the Jazz into more aggressive two-on-the-ball coverages in the second half, creating plenty of open looks for others in 4-on-3 situations.

Dončić finished the night with one of those absurd stat lines only he makes look easy, but one that’s rare even in the Lakers history books: 45 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds, and five steals.

2-Defense, we’re talking about defense?