Less than a week into the season, the Lakers’ ride already feels like a roller coaster. The high from the statement win and Luka Dončić’s dominance against Minnesota hadn’t even worn off before another low hit, the news that Dončić will miss at least a week with a left finger sprain and a lower leg contusion.

But after the initial shock and gloom of facing a potential six-game stretch without both Dončić and LeBron James, Austin Reaves and company responded with an unbelievable performance, beating the Kings 127–120 on the road, setting another reference point with a hustle-team win for the remainder of the season.

NOTE: Because of the tight schedule, with another game coming up tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, and everything that’s happened in the last 24 hours, I’ll keep these game observations as a mix of quick Luka injury aftereffect notes, key takeaways from the Kings win, and a short preview of the matchup with Portland tonight — hence, a longer read.

Today’s notes:

Luka injury aftereffects: a supporting cast showing skill Austin Reaves is him Ayton delivers on the DominAyton vs. Sabonis prediction (🎞️VIDEO) Glimpse of defensive identity (at least in half-court) Quick Trail Blazers preview

1- Luka injury aftereffects: a supporting cast showing skill

My first reaction to the Luka news, aside from the obvious hope that this is just the Lakers being overly cautious and not Dončić getting banged up way too early, was simple: how do you replace his 46 points per game and 42 percent usage from the first two games?

The obvious answer, of course, was for Reaves to step up into the primary high-usage offensive hub role — and oh boy, he did (see next point). But even Reaves’ unbelievable start to the season and his career-night Luka impersonation last night aren’t enough on their own. So the two players who’ll need to climb the offensive usage ladder in Dončić’s absence are Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura. Both have experience as second or third options with 18–21 percent usage earlier in their careers, and this is the stretch where that should come in handy.

When I was analyzing offensive archetypes earlier in the season, two things stood out about the Lakers. First, the obvious one, they have three elite on-ball creators in Dončić, James, and Reaves. Second, their supporting cast featuring Ayton, Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and even Jake LaRavia is far more versatile than last year’s group built around specialists like Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes, and Gabe Vincent in key supporting roles.

Ayton came out in my clustering exercise as a secondary scorer, while Hachimura landed on the edge between that and a lower-usage role player archetype. Last night, both stepped up, and they’ll need to keep that up until Dončić returns. The additional touches and shots should be good for their confidence and overall buy-in for the remainder of the season.

2-Austin Reaves is him

Ever since the trade — and even more so after his playoff struggles — there’s been plenty of talk about Austin Reaves. Can he really be the long-term second creator, the complementary star next to Luka Dončić?

With no LeBron and now no Luka, he got an early chance, an early audition to prove it.

What we’ve seen so far this season should erase any offensive doubts. Reaves looks like the ideal complement, one that is able to shift seamlessly between secondary and primary roles and thrive in both. His game last night, a career-best 51 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds, topped Luka’s dominance against Minnesota. A crazy thing for even LeBron to grasp.

Through three games, he’s averaging 34 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds, looking unstoppable attacking downhill and either scoring or drawing fouls in the paint.

“Twenty-two free throws for him? Free throws, free throws,” DeMar DeRozan said with a cynical laugh before leaving the podium when comparing Reaves’ 22 trips to the line, which was four more than the entire Kings team. However, DeRozan, one of the best foul baiters in the league himself, should be the first to recognize and appreciate that drawing fouls is a skill, and Reaves has done it at an elite rate throughout his career.

Austin Reaves Shooting Fouled % (source: Cleaning the Glass)