After a disappointing December, where the Lakers went 5–7 and suffered several high-profile blowout losses against top teams, they started 2026 with a much needed victory at home in Crypto Arena, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 128–121.

They won following a familiar script, allowing a lesser team to hang around a bit too long, then taking over down the stretch to improve to 11–0 in clutch games this season.

Overall, it was a very solid performance with several players making big contributions, surviving multiple runs by the super fast-paced Grizzlies bench units. A win that moved the Lakers to 21–11, but more importantly one that should restore some confidence heading into a rematch against the same opponent in the same building on Sunday.

Today’s notes:

Lineup balance, and clutch execution Jake LaRavia payback game against his former team (🎞️VIDEO) Luka changing course to north-south, going downhill LeBron James with another efficient, timely scoring game 📈 Iisalo experiment: playing two Memphis teams

1-Lineup balance, and clutch execution

With Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves out, this was the second game for JJ Redick using a starting lineup with two more defensive minded players in Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. For the second straight game, the composition, early activity, and force at the start looked much better. The stars were both good in this game (more on that in other points) but when Smart and LaRavia add shot making to their hustle, they become difference makers. Combined, they went 6 of 12 from three, each making an important one in key closing moments.

Some of the Lakers’ clutch wins this season felt a bit funky, with blown leads and barely surviving at the end. That was not the case last night, as the execution was textbook, with Dončić and James making plays, generating advantages, and role players knocking down key shots. A game that could be a building block.

JJ Redick also made a key adjustment, playing Jaxson Hayes over Deandre Ayton, who seems to have hit a slump after a good start to the season. He also surprised the Grizzlies by blitzing Ja Morant on a couple of key possessions, forcing three consecutive turnovers, with Smart and Hayes involved in all three.

2-Jake LaRavia payback game against his former team ( 🎞️VIDEO)

After surprising out of the gate by scoring 25 points or more in two of his first seven games as a Laker, LaRavia needed almost two months to approach that mark again, scoring 21 points against the team that drafted him but later moved on from him.

LaRavia, who can always be counted on for hustle, extended that effort to the other end last night. He finished with nine rebounds, including four offensive boards, two steals, and a block. He also brought what Redick describes as effort offense, running hard in transition, cutting, and crashing the glass.

After LaRavia passed up an open three in the last game against the Pistons, I highlighted that for him the next step in playing a bigger role, potentially as a starter, is taking that shot without hesitation. It did not take long for LaRavia to get another chance. Last night, he took the ‘advantage’ three without hesitation, making three of them, including the aforementioned one in the clutch.

These are the moments when chemistry between new teammates is built, and they could go a long way in helping LaRavia earn trust from his superstar playmakers.

3-Luka changing course to north-south, going downhill